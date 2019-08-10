Cervelli to Rehab in Altoona on Sunday

CURVE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Pirates announced on Saturday that catcher Francisco Cervelli will begin a minor league rehab assignment as a catcher for the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Sunday, August 11.

The veteran backstop is scheduled to work at catcher, the Pirates announced.

Cervelli has had two different stints on the injured list with concussions in 2019. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on July 24. In 2018, Cervelli also sustained a pair of concussions and played in two games on rehab for the Curve on July 5-6 before returning to the Pirates.

