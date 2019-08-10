Ponies Win Back-And-Forth Contest over Yard Goats in 10

HARTFORD, CT - Quinn Brodey belted a go-ahead sacrifice fly to centerfield in to top of the 10th inning as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 7-6 Saturday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

Brodey finished the night with three RBI as he also hit his fourth homer of the year, a two-run blast to right field in the eighth.

It was a back-and-forth game as the Yard Goats (21-26, 58-57) scored first with three runs in the second inning. The Rumble Ponies (24-28, 59-57) scored two of their own in the third on a Sam Haggerty RBI double and a Patrick Mazeika RBI ground out.

After the Ponies tied the game in the top of the fifth, Tyler Nevin and Luis Castro hit back-to-back home runs to give Hartford a 5-3 lead.

The score would stay that way until the eighth. With one on and two out, Brodey tied the game with a two-run homer. David Thompson followed with a double, and Haggerty drove him home with an RBI single to give the Ponies a 6-5 lead.

Bret Boswell tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a solo homer with two out in the bottom of the eighth.

Stephen Villines (1-1) earned the win with two innings of relief in which he allowed one run on one hit. Tate Scioneaux (2-2) suffered the loss as he gave up one unearned run in one inning of work. Adonis Uceta secured his fifth save with a 1-2-3 10th inning.

The rubber game between the Rumble Ponies and the Yard Goats is Sunday at 5:05 PM on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 4:50 PM.

POSTGAME NOTES: The Ponies outhit the Yard Goats 14-7... Brodey, Haggerty and Barrett Barnes each recorded two hits... Brodey has tallied two hits in each game this series and is 4-8 over the two games... The Yard Goats hit four home runs in the game.

