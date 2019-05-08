Erie Eliminated in Extras, Akron Forces Rubber Match in 4-3 Fashion

ERIE, PA - Entering the night having not allowed an earned run in 44.0 consecutive innings, the Erie SeaWolves (15-13) came back down to earth, falling in 11 innings to the Akron RubberDucks (14-18) by a 4-3 final. The loss snapped a four-game win streak, longest of the season for Erie.

The scoreless innings streak was finished before it began as starter Alex Faedo allowed two runs to score in the top of the first on a Daniel Johnson RBI double to left-center. After limiting the damage, Faedo turned his rough start into a quality one, allowing just four base-runners through his final five frames. He ended the night with 6.0 innings pitched, two runs allowed on seven hits, with five strikeouts.

Playing from behind, Erie chipped away with a run in both the second and fourth innings. Daniel Pinero led off the second with a single and then, with two outs, Chad Sedio sent a single back up the box to make it 2-1. Sedio delivered again in the fourth, doubling in Jake Rogers to even the score until the seventh.

In the top half of the inning, reliever Ethan DeCaster allowed a leadoff single and then Alexis Pantoja lined one past a diving Troy Montgomery in left, to give Akron a 3-2 lead.

Erie tied it up in the bottom of the frame with an unearned run. Cam Gibson scooted into second base after an error by Wilson Garcia and came around to tie the game on an Isaac Paredes RBI single. The game stood still for the next three innings, as Erie was held hit-less by the Akron bullpen after the Parades base hit.

The RubberDucks took the final lead on a Jorma Rodriguez single, which scored Kai'ai Tom who began the 11th inning on second. The SeaWolves stranded two runners in both the 10th and 11th innings.

Tomorrow, Erie will look to claim their seventh series of 2019 and remain perfect (4-0) in rubber match games. They send RHP Anthony Castro (1-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound against LHP Sam Hentges (1-4, 6.26 ERA) and the game can be heard on Fox Sports Radio AM 1330 WFNN, the TuneIn app, SeaWolves.com, or seen on MiLB.TV.

