Gonzalez, Ryan Combine for Ponies No-Hitter

May 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Harrisburg, PA - Harol Gonzalez and Ryder Ryan combined for the first Binghamton no-hitter since 2006 in the Rumble Ponies 7-0 win over the Senators Wednesday night at FNB Field. Gonzalez went six and two thirds, allowing only two walks and striking out six before being taken out after throwing 91 pitches. Ryan then pitched two and a third perfect frames, culminating with Luis Garcia flying out to centerfield in the ninth to seal the no-hitter.

The last no-hitter in Binghamton history came when Miguel Pinago threw a 7-inning no-hitter in game two of a doubleheader against the Sea Dogs in Portland on July 23, 2006. It's also the first no-hitter at FNB Field since August 17, 2006 in which Trenton Thunder pitcher Tyler Clippard didn't allow a hit against the Senators.

Gonzalez didn't just deliver on the mound, as he was 2-4 at the plate with a two-run single to cap off a three-run fourth. The hit, which put the Ponies up 3-0 at the time, was also the first hit of Gonzalez professional career. The Rumble Ponies added on in the 5th, as Will Toffey hit an RBI double, Braxton Lee hit his second RBI single in as many innings, and Dario Pizzano hit a two-run homer to left, his second of the season, to put the visitors on top 7-0.

That proved to be plenty of runs for the Ponies (18-10), who have won 8 of their last 10 and are now 6-2 on the current nine-game road trip through Portland and Harrisburg. They look to close out the trip with a sweep of the Senators (23-8) Thursday night. First pitch from Harrisburg is at 6:30 on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn. The Horizon Federal Credit Union pregame show begins at 6:15.

POSTGAME NOTES: Gonzalez went at least five innings for a 19th consecutive start, a streak that dates back to June 2, 2018 with the St. Lucie Mets...It's an about-face for the Ponies from when they were no-hit by a trio of Portland pitchers just under two weeks ago at NYSEG Stadium...Binghamton improves to 10-2 against the Western Division, and 7-1 on the road...The Ponies are a half-game behind the Thunder for first in the Eastern Division, but are tied in the loss column.

