Dalbec with the Game-Winner Part 3, 'Dogs Beat 'Cats 3-1

Portland, Maine - Bobby Dalbec lined a two-run homer over the Maine Monster with two outs in the eighth to give the Sea Dogs (11-18) a 3-1 victory over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (13-18) on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field.

The homer by Dalbec was his third of the season and his third time driving in the game-winning RBI in the past four games.

Denyi Reyes (ND) worked a season-high seven innings in his start for Portland and allowed a run on five hits while striking out six. Durbin Feltman (W, 1-1) went an inning-plus and walked four. Adam Lau (SV, 2) earned the save and stranded the tying runners in scoring position to end the ballgame.

With the tied 1-1 in the eighth, the Fisher Cats loaded the bases off of Feltman with just one out. But Santiago Espinal hit a line drive to third and Dalbec made a diving catch, then tagged third for the inning-ending double play.

Dustin Pedroia continued his rehab assignment and played seven innings for Portland. Pedroia went 1-for-3 with a single and a run scored.

New Hampshire starter Andrew Sopko (ND) threw five scoreless innings on just three hits and fanned five. Willy Ortiz (L, 0-1) allowed all three Sea Dogs' runs on four hits over three innings.

The Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays affiliate) wrap-up a three-game series with an 11:00 AM first pitch on Thursday morning at Hadlock Field. RHP Tanner Houck (3-1, 4.62) takes on RHP Patrick Murphy (0-4, 4.55). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 10:45 AM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

