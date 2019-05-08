Saez's Slam Leads Wednesday Afternoon Victory

RICHMOND, VA - Jorge Saez hit a grand slam in the second inning and the Thunder never looked back in a 10-0 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday afternoon at The Diamond. With the win, the Thunder completed a three-game sweep of the Squirrels in their lone visit to Richmond.

After a nine-pitch first inning, Squirrels starter Andrew Moore served up a double to Chris Gittens to begin the second. After a strikeout, Wendell Rijo worked a walk and Angel Aguilar loaded the bases with a single to right. Jorge Saez stepped to the plate and sent a 2-2 offering over the wall in left to take the early lead. Angel Aguilar added an RBI single later in the inning to make it 5-0 after the top of the second.

The third inning saw the Thunder add three runs to their lead with three straight run-scoring hits from Aguilar, Saez and Jeff Hendrix.

The eight-run advantage was all that right-hander Deivi Garcia needed in his second start with the Thunder in 2019. Garcia allowed one hit in each of his five innings on the mound and walked three to earn his second Double-A win. Garcia struck out five and threw 98 pitches in the victory.

Trevor Lane, Jose Mesa Jr. and James Reeves combined on four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to finish the Thunder's second shutout win of the season.

Rashad Crawford added a two-hit day, including an eighth inning RBI to finish the road trip 9-for-22 with three home runs and ten runs batted in. The bottom four batters in the order, Rijo, Aguilar, Saez and Hendrix combined to go 9-for-18 at the plate with six runs scored and eight runs batted in.

Your Thunder return to ARM & HAMMER Park on Friday night at 7:00pm against the Portland Sea Dogs. RHP Adonis Rosa (0-1, 5.27) will start for the Thunder, LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (0-1, 4.96) will go for Portland. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:40pm on 920 AM The Jersey and online www.TrentonThunder.com/Broadcast.

