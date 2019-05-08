Listi and Falter tag team to tie series against the 'Goats

May 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Reading Fightin Phils News Release





(Reading, PA) - All it took was one swing of the bat in another well-pitched game between the Fightin Phils and Yard Goats, as the teams got together on Wednesday afternoon for their second meeting at America's Classic Ballpark. Austin Listi touched them all for the first time with a three-run shot in the first, and Bailey Falter (3-1) delivered six-and-two-thirds for his third straight win as the R-Phils tied the series with a 3-1 win. In 2 hours and 12 minutes, the Fightins played their fastest game of the season before their largest crowd of 8,020.

Falter got things started perfectly with an eight-pitch top of the first, bringing the bats up quickly against lefthander Jack Wynkoop. A leadoff single from Mickey Moniak and a walk to Luke Williams put a pair of runners on base, and Listi launched his first homer for a quick 3-0 lead, giving him 10 runs batted in.

The Yard Goats struggled against Falter, whose only baserunner over his first six innings was a single from Wynkoop with two outs in the third. With a season-high six strikeouts, he embarked on the seventh in an attempt to match his career-high in innings pitched. Former first round pick Tyler Nevin flied out to right to start the frame, but a walk to Colton Welker and singles by Alan Trejo and Willie Abreu loaded the bases with two outs. Lefthander Garrett Cleavinger relieved Falter, walking Brett Boswell on four pitches to make it 3-1 before coming back with a three-pitch strikeout of catcher Chris Rabago.

Cleavinger added one more strikeout to start the eighth, eventually leaving with two outs after a walk to Nevin that brought up the tying run. JD Hammer got the last out, then worked around a one-out single from Trejo in the ninth for his first save of the season. Moniak finished 2-for-4 after his sixth double in the eighth inning, and Williams finished 1-for-2 with a single and his team-leading ninth stolen base.

America's Classic Ballpark is proud to be a part of Pennsylvania's Americana Region. Season tickets for the 2019 season are available online at Fightins.com, by phone at 610-370-BALL, and in-person at the Weidenhammer Ticket Office at FirstEnergy Stadium. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter at @ReadingFightins, Instagram at @fightins, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/fightins.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.