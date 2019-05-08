Senators Go Hitless in 7-0 Loss to Binghamton

May 8, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The Senators fell 7-0 to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Wednesday night at FNB Field. Binghamton pitchers Harol Gonzalez and Ryder Ryan combined to throw a no-hitter and allow just two Senators baserunners in the game. Binghamton scored seven two-out runs on their way to the shutout. The Rumble Ponies pushed across three runs in the fourth inning and added four more in the top half of the fifth inning against Senators starter Tyler Mapes for the only runs of the game. Harrisburg falls to 23-8 while Binghamton improves to 18-10.

Turning Point

The Rumble Ponies scored their first run of the game on an RBI single by Braxton Lee in the fourth inning. Then, following back-to-back walks to load the bases, the turning point in the game came when Binghamton starting pitcher Harol Gonzalez singled to center field with two-outs to score a pair of runs and push the lead to 3-0 Ponies in the fourth. The hit and RBIs were the first for Gonzalez in his career.

On Capitol Hill

Tyler Mapes started and went five innings allowing seven runs on six hits. Tyler threw 95 pitches, 56 for strikes. He was hurt by five total walks and seven two-out runs scored against him in the outing. Stephen Fuentes, making his Senators debut, pitched one inning while giving up no runs on a hit, walked two and struck out a pair. Logan Ondrusek pitched two shutout innings while Jacob Condra-Bogan recorded the final three outs giving no runs on no hits.

With the Gavel

Chuck Taylor and Rhett Wiseman were the only Senators batters to reach base in the game, both coming on one-out walks.

Filibusters

Following the loss, the Senators have lost back-to-back games for the first time this season.

This was the first time the Senators have been no-hit since 8/16/2014 at New Britain (7 inn.) (L 0-9)

The Senators are 7-5 in a stretch of 20 consecutive games against Eastern Division opponents with eight games remaining.

It was the first time this season the Senators have been shutout.

On Deck

The Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies play game three of a three-game series at FNB Field Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:18 p.m.

