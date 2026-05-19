Empty Net = DOGSO?! Toronto FC Goal Wiped out & Late Penalty Drama: Instant Replay
Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Toronto FC YouTube Video
Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest and most controversial calls from around MLS in this week's episode of Instant Replay.
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