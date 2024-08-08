Emeri Adames and Jordyn Bugg Called up to U.S. U-20 Squad for 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







SEATTLE, WA. - Today, U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins named the 21 players who will represent the United States at the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia running from Aug. 31-Sept. 22. Two Seattle Reign FC players - forward Emeri Adames and defender Jordyn Bugg - were named to the roster.

Adames and Bugg are two of eight NWSL players included on the roster, marking the most pros to ever feature on U.S. team in a FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup. In addition, both Reign FC players are included in the group of ten that helped the USA qualify for this World Cup in the spring of 2023 at the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship made the World Cup roster.

Adames signed with the Reign in March, becoming the club's first-ever U-18 signing. She has since made 15 regular season appearances for the club, adding one goal and nine shots for the team. The attacker has a plethora of experience with the U.S. Youth National Teams at the U-14 through U-20 levels. Her resume includes winning bronze at the 2023 Pan American Games with the U-19 squad, where she recorded three goals and one assist in the tournament. She was also rostered with the U-17 team for the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

Bugg, who signed with the Reign in July, made her debut in the 2024 NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup, earning 180 minutes of playing time in Seattle's backline. Prior to representing the U.S. at the U-20 level, the defender won bronze with the U.S. U-19 WYNT for the 2023 Pan American Games, where she was the only player to start all five matches of the tournament. In 2022, she also competed in the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India.

The U.S. U-20 WYNT has played eight international matches so far this year, defeating Colombia 1-0 in a pair of February matches, drawing Germany 0-0 and defeating Canada 3-1 in April, beating and falling to Korea Republic, 3-0 and 4-1, in May and June and drawing and downing Mexico, 1-1 and 3-0, in the most recent camp.

See the full U.S. U-20 Women's World Cup Roster below:

2024 FIFA U.S. U-20 Women's World Cup Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown; U-20 Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Caroline Birkel (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.; 0), Mackenzie Gress (Penn State; Lyndhurst, N.J.; 5), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; 8)

DEFENDERS (6): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign; El Cajon, Calif.; 12/0), Elise Evans (Stanford; Redwood City, Calif.; 12/0), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State, Boulder, Colo.; 6/0), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.; 12/0), Leah Klenke (Notre Dame; Houston, Texas; 11/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.; 7/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Courtwright (Texas Tech; Dallas, Texas; 8/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.; 5/0), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.; 8/1), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.; 13/1), Yuna McCormack (Virginia; Mill Valley, Calif.; 0/0), Taylor Suarez (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.; 8/1)

FORWARDS (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign; Red Oak, Texas; 6/1), Maddie Dahlien (North Carolina; Edina, Minn.; 8/4), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.; 9/3), Giana Riley (Florida State; Manteca, Calif.; 8/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; Hanson, Mass.; 16/9), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.; 7/2)

2024 marks the 11th installment of the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup, which features 24 nations for the first time. First time participants in the tournament include Austria, Cameroon, Fiji and Morocco while 16 teams (Colombia, Brazil, Paraguay, Venezuela and Argentina from South America, France, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands from Europe, the USA, Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica from Concacaf, Nigeria and Ghana from Africa, Australia, Korea Republic, Japan and Korea DPR from Asia and New Zealand from Oceania) return from the 2022 edition.

The 24 participating nations were drawn into six groups of four teams. The top two finishers in each group along with the four best third-place teams will advance to the Round of 16 to be played on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and Thursday, Sept. 12. The winners of those matches advance to the Quarterfinals on Sunday, Sept. 15, from which the winners will advance to the Semifinals on Wednesday, Sept. 18. The Third-Place Match will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21 with the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup Final taking place on Sunday, Sept. 22.

The USA, playing in Group C, will open the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, Sept. 1 (1:00 p.m. PT) against reigning FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champions Spain, will face Morocco on Wednesday, Sept. 4 (6:00 p.m. PT) and will finish the group stage vs. Paraguay on Saturday, Sept. 7 (4:00 p.m. PT). The U.S. will play its first two group games at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali and its third at El Techo Stadium in the capital of Bogotá.

See the full U.S. U-20 FIFA Women's World Cup Schedule below:

Sunday, September 1

1:00 p.m. PT - USA vs. Spain - Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia

Wednesday, September 4

6:00 p.m. PT - USA vs. Morocco - Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali, Colombia

Saturday, September 7

4:00 p.m. PT - USA vs. Paraguay - El Techo Stadium in Bogotá, Colombia

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.