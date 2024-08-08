Gotham FC Homecoming Match on August 24 Moved to 2:30 p.m. ET

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC's Homecoming match on Saturday, August 24 is now set for a 2:30 p.m. ET kickoff time. Tickets for the match are still available at GothamFC.com/Tickets.

The match was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

The club's match against the Portland Thorns will be the first regular season match since the Olympic break began on July 8. Additionally, Gotham FC will be welcoming back the club's seven Olympians at the match.

Fans can tune into CBS or stream on Paramount+ to watch the match between Portland and Gotham FC.

