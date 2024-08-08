2025 Option Triggered on Goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer's Contract

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The 2025 option on goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer's contract has been triggered, Racing Louisville announced Thursday.

Bloomer's agreement with Racing included a clause that would extend her deal through next year should she reach 15 matches in which she was named to the matchday squad as either a starter or substitute.

"I am so excited to be staying in Louisville for another year," Bloomer said. "I'm grateful to this team and staff for everything they've done for me over the past three years, and I can't wait to see what the 2025 season brings."

"I'm really excited about Jordyn continuing to be part of our goalkeeping corps," said Racing goalkeepers coach Sergio Gonzalez. "Her passion, drive and work ethic toward becoming a better goalkeeper and teammate are fantastic. Her performances in the Summer Cup showed she's capable of becoming a very consistent NWSL goalkeeper."

Bloomer, 26, originally signed with Racing Louisville in 2022 after the club selected her in the second round of that year's NWSL Draft. The Wisconsin native has made three appearances for Louisville across all competitions, with one start in the 2022 NWSL Challenge Cup and two in this summer's NWSL x Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup.

After a 1-1 draw at Orlando on Aug. 1, Bloomer made two saves in the ensuing penalty shootout. She also made six saves in a 3-1 win over Mexican powerhouse CF Monterrey to open the Summer Cup group stage.

A University of Wisconsin graduate, Bloomer was an All-American and two-time Big Ten Conference Goalkeeper of the Year, leading the Badgers to the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

