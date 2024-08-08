Ally Sentnor Earns NWSL Rookie and Player of the Month Awards

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







Herriman, Utah and New York, New York - Utah Royals FC and National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) today announced that Ally Sentnor has been named the NWSL Rookie of the Month presented by Ally and Player of the Month presented by EA Sports for the month of July by the NWSL Media Association and the NWSL's on-air broadcast talent. Sentnor is only the second player to win both of the awards in the same month.

During the month of July, Sentnor scored three goals in three matches and added one assist in 265 minutes. She recorded 14 shots, seven on target, and added four tackles won and eight successful take-ons in July enroute to helping the Royals win Group A of the NWSL x LIGA MX Femenil Summer Cup. The mercurial rookie also scored twice for the US Under-20 Women's National Team in a 3-0 victory over Mexico.

Sentnor has started in every match that she has been available for Utah in 2024. Her individual ability has made her the focal point for NWSL defenses across the league and yet she still leads the team in goal contributions with nine (five goals and four assists) across all competitions. Since shifting into a more central role this month, Sentnor not only has gotten more chances for herself, but has also unlocked players around her. The Royals scored 10 goals in July, a drastic difference from the one goal scored in June.

Earlier today, US Soccer announced that Sentnor will be representing the Under-20 Women's National Team at the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia where the USA will face Spain, Morocco and Paraguay in Group C.

Utah Royals FC will host Crystal Palace for a friendly match on August 16 at America First Field. Tickets for the 7:00 pm MT kickoff can be found here. The Royals then return to NWSL play on August 23 when fellow expansion side Bay FC travels to Utah for the first time. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT and tickets can be purchased at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.

