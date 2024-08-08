Houston Dash and United Airlines Renew Partnership with Enhanced Collaboration

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash and United Airlines announced a multi-year extension to the partnership, first established in August 2022. United Airlines, the official airline of the Houston Dash, was among the first partners to offer exclusive agreements aimed at enriching the player experience in Houston.

Jeff Stewart, Chief Revenue Officer of the Houston Dash, stated, "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with United Airlines. Their support has been instrumental in enhancing our team's travel experience, and we look forward to the exciting new elements of this extended agreement."

Since 2022, United Airlines has played a pivotal role in improving the travel experience for the Dash's players and staff, serving as their primary carrier for away matches. With its major hub at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport, United Airlines offers direct routes to each of the 14 markets in the league. The team has traveled more than 20,000 miles this season on a United carrier and are projected to travel an additional 15,000 miles this season.

Lauren Holm, Senior Specialist of Global Sponsorships for United Airlines, said, " We are proud to be a partner of the Houston Dash and excited to further our partnership. It is an honor for our teams across United to play a part in enhancing the travel experience for both the players and staff. We look forward to working together to celebrate the growth and impact of women's soccer in Houston and beyond."

The official airline of the Dash will continue to provide access to United Traveler Amenities to the entire travel delegation. Amenities include access to the United Club, waived baggage fees and priority boarding.

The team will travel to the East Coast on a United carrier in September as the team opens a two-game road trip against NY/NJ Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena and travels to Washington D.C. the following weekend. The "On the Road" series on Instagram, presented by United, will give Dash fans an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at both road trips and all road matches in upcoming seasons.

Additionally, United Airlines will continue to support Dynamo and Dash Charities at marquee events like the Dynamo and Dash Charities Classic Golf Tournament. United Airlines has also supported the annual Boots and Suits Gala that celebrates the on-field and off-field accomplishments of Houston Dynamo Football Club. Both organizations will continue to collaborate on programs to support communities in the greater Houston area.

