Gotham FC to Honor NWSL Star and Trailblazer Sinead Farrelly with Dedicated Sendoff Match

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HARRISON, NJ - NJ/NY Gotham FC will pay tribute to Sinead Farrelly and her remarkable career at the team's match against the Houston Dash on Sunday, September 8 at Red Bull Arena. Farrelly announced her retirement from professional soccer in June, marking an incredible, impactful legacy of achievement both on and off the pitch.

A post-game ceremony will honor Farrelly's impact to the sport and her work to inspire and create a more equitable environment throughout women's sports.

"It is an honor to end my professional soccer career with Gotham FC, and to have my own professional journey be recognized during Women's Empowerment Night," said Farrelly. "My return to soccer helped inspire the return of many other aspects of my life, and this opportunity offered me a chance to reconnect with a sport I will always love. This experience has shown me the importance of overcoming the illusion of limitations and led me to the ultimate gift of finding joy again in this sport and in my life. I extend my deepest gratitude to my coaches, teammates, the entire Gotham organization, and fans for their support."

Fans are invited to join in celebrating Farrelly's extraordinary career and her impact on the game on Sunday, September 8 for the Gotham FC vs. Houston Dash match. That night, Gotham FC will also host Women's Empowerment Night presented by CarMax.

After eight years away from the sport, Farrelly returned to professional soccer in March 2023 playing a pivotal role in Gotham FC's success during the season and earned key minutes during the playoffs and the team's 2023 NWSL Championship. Her extraordinary play during the 2023 season also led to her selection for the Republic of Ireland National Team in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, where she made her debut appearance.

Farrelly's contributions to the game extend beyond her athletic achievements. At a pivotal moment for women's sports, she served as a leading voice for change. Her advocacy work, driven by her own personal experiences, focused on player safety and equity, and led to increased awareness and discussion on critical issues of the moment.

"Sinead's impact on women's soccer made the sport better and our community stronger," said Gotham FC General Manager and Head of Soccer Operations Yael Averbuch West. "Through her resilience and bravery, she inspired a movement of significant growth and change for the sport. We are thrilled she will always remain a member of the Gotham FC family."

Farrelly played for Kansas City during the league's inaugural season in 2013 and for the Portland Thorns in 2014 and 2015.

The night will include an exciting to be announced fan giveaway as well as a special postgame celebration to honor Farrelly. Stay tuned for more details to come on Gotham FC's social media pages.

