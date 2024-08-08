Bay FC Defender Savy King Named to U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team Roster for 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Francisco - Bay FC defender Savy King has been named to the U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team roster for the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup, spanning Aug. 31-Sept. 22 in Colombia, it was announced today.

King (12 caps) is one of six players on the roster that played for the USA in the 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India. In 2022, King started in three of four matches for the U-17s, including the quarterfinal round. She is also one of ten players on the current roster that helped the U.S. qualify for the 2024 tournament by finishing as runners-up at the 2023 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship.

The U.S. U-20s are in Group C with Spain, Paraguay and Morocco. The four best third-place teams from the six groups advance to the knockout stage along with the six group winners and the six runners-up. The U.S. opens the tournament against reigning U-20 World Cup champions Spain on Sept. 1 (1 p.m. PT) before squaring off against Morocco on Sept. 4 (6 p.m. PT) and wrapping up group play against Paraguay on Sept. 7 (4 p.m. PT). The Round of 16 games are set for Sept. 11-12 with the quarterfinals on Sept. 15 and the semifinals on Sept. 18 before the tournament concludes play with the third-place match on Sept. 21 and the final on Sept. 22.

2024 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Group C - USA Schedule

Date Match Kickoff (PT) Venue; City Broadcast

Sept. 1 USA vs. Spain 1 p.m. Pascual Guerrero Stadium; Cali, Colombia TBA

Sept. 4 USA vs. Morocco 6 p.m. Pascual Guerrero Stadium; Cali, Colombia TBA

Sept. 7 USA vs. Paraguay 4 p.m. El Techo Stadium; Bogotá, Colombia TBA

