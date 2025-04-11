Bay FC Welcomes Chicago Stars FC for Sunday Matinee

April 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

After a week off for the international break, Bay FC returns to action at home this week. Chicago Stars FC visits PayPal Park in San Jose, California for Week 4 of the NWSL season and the two club's only scheduled matchup in the Bay Area in 2025. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. PT, and the match will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson on the call. Tickets are available at BayFC.com/tickets.

Bay FC looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season on March 28 at Washington, a 2-0 result at Audi Field. However, the scoreline didn't tell the whole story - Bay FC was dominant after the halftime intermission, not allowing a single shot attempt by the hosts. The club was nearly rewarded for its efforts that pinned Spirit back in its defensive half, but had two scores called back by video review in the second half.

Bay FC has proven able to rebound from adversity. In 2024, the club bounced back from a defeat to win the following week seven times. One of those came against Chicago - the club's 2-1 victory at Wrigley Field June 8.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Taylor Huff: Huff nearly found her first career goal at Washington two weeks ago, but saw her effort reversed by an early foul found under video review. She was stellar for all 90 minutes in the build-up, serving a match-high 10 crosses. The midfielder spent the international break participating in the U.S. U-23 Women's National team training camp, her second call to a national team program this year after joining the January Futures Camp.

Chicago Stars FC goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher: Naeher remains in strong form despite her squad's tough results to open the season. The USWNT legend is always capable of heroics between the sticks and will surely be a factor against a Bay FC squad that ranks third in the league with 163 final third entries and 103 entries into their opponent's penalty box this season. In her storied NWSL career, Bay FC is the only club (other than her own) she has not earned a clean sheet against

FROM THE OTHER SIDE

Chicago enters Sunday's contest without a victory so far this season. The club suffered a lopsided defeat to open the season against defending title-winner Orlando but has played two tight contests in the weeks since. Stars FC fell 2-1 in Week 2 vs. Houston, opening the scoring in the 17th minute before conceding an equalizer three minutes later and the winner after the hour mark.

Week 3 vs. Louisville saw the club nearly find the net twice in the opening 20 minutes, but one chance was swallowed up by the goalkeeper before a second rattled the woodwork. Racing's Emma Sears netted the only goal of the match in the 27th minute. On the stat sheet, forward Jameese Joseph's goal against Houston stands as the only tally by the club so far in 2025.

HEAD-TO-HEAD HISTORY - BAY V CHI

Each club has claimed one win in the all-time fixture. Chicago took the first contest between the two squads last May 5, a 2-1 result at PayPal Park. A month later, June 8, a 2-1 Bay FC victory was highlighted by the largest crowd in league history at Chicago's Wrigley Field. Penelope Hocking - then with Chicago - scored against Bay FC in each contest.

CELEBRATING WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

Sunday is Women's Empowerment Night at PayPal Park, presented by Invisalign. The first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a bucket hat giveaway, and special pre-match and halftime programming will highlight talented women from around the Bay Area. Bay FC's players will each don a special patch on their kits honoring a woman that's inspired them throughout their life and career.

