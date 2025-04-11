The Assist: Orlando Pride at Seattle Reign FC - April 12, 2025

April 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Following a victory over San Diego Wave FC in the team's last match, the Orlando Pride has earned three straight wins to start the season for the first time in Club history.

Saturday's match will be the first trip west in 2025 for the Pride. Orlando's most recent visit to the Pacific Northwest to face Seattle Reign FC resulted in a victory via a 3-2 scoreline and served as the Pride's first-ever win at Seattle.

So far in 2025, the Pride lead the NWSL in both goals scored with 10 and goals against at just one. The +9 goal differential of the Pride is currently two goals better than second place Kansas City. Quote of the Week:

"Leading up to this game against Seattle, we had a little reflection period of what we've done so far and areas that we can continue to improve upon. The players have done phenomenal, three games, three wins, ten goals, one conceded. We've built really good momentum. We talked about having our home games and making that our fortress. We've continued from where we left off last year, which has been really important. Looking forward to Seattle, a difficult place to go play and a different type of team as well, compared to what it has been in the past. A lot of young players came in and they've done really well to start the year. So, it should set out to be an exciting game."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 2, San Diego Wave FC 1 (3/29/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Haley McCutcheon, Marta (PK); Chiamaka Okwuchukwu

Seattle Reign FC's Last Matchup: Seattle Reign FC 1, Angel City FC 2 (3/30/25, BMO Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Ji So-Yun (PK); Alyssa Thompson, Riley Tiernan

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: Series Record: 4-7-7 (Home: 3-2-4, Away: 1-5-3)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Seattle Reign FC 2 (11/2/24, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Washington Spirit

Date & Time: Saturday, April 19, 5 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: ION

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Saturday, April 12, 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, Wash.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: ION

