Washington Spirit Announces Updates to Short-Term Injury Replacement Contracts

April 11, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit has announced updates to the club's short-term injury replacements contracts. Margie Detrizio has departed the club at the conclusion of her short-term contract while Meg Boade and Kiley Dulaney will continue with the team in their injury replacement capacity.

Detrizio appeared in two matches last month, totaling eight minutes of action in her time with the Spirit. Boade has appeared in one match so far while Dulaney has yet to make her NWSL debut.

The Spirit recently kicked off the team's 2025 campaign by winning the second trophy in club history in the annual NWSL Challenge Cup last month against the Orlando Pride and by setting a new club home opener attendance record with its third consecutive sellout at Audi Field. Fans can secure their spot to see the Spirit in the team's next match at Audi Field by becoming 2025 Season Ticket Members here. Single match tickets for the Spirit's next home match on Saturday, April 26 at Audi Field against rival Gotham FC are available.

