Royalty in Paris

August 8, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Four Utah Royals players had the honor of representing their nations at the 2024 Olympic Women's Football Tournament, with two sealing quarter-final berths and two more valiantly dropping out in the group stage finale

With the 2024 Olympics kicking off in Paris this year, four URFC players were called up by their national teams to represent their nations in the showpiece Olympic Women's Football Tournament. New signing Mina Tanaka and forward **Ify Onumonu** both received call-ups to feature for the Japan and Nigeria Women's national teams respectively. At the same time, midfielders **Macey Fraser** and veteran **Amandine Henry** were both bestowed the honor of representing their respective New Zealand and French Olympic teams.

It proved to be an entertaining and Royal-filled affair in Paris and a great advert for the growth of the women's game around the globe. The preliminary stages saw Tanaka and Onumonu both square off against each other in Tuesday's Group C conclusion between Japan and Nigeria, with Henry and Fraser's Football Ferns also both competing against each other when New Zealand took on Les Bleues in both team's Group A group stage finale.

Tanaka Scores in Japan Qualification Decider; Nigeria Eliminated in Group Stages

Forward Mina Tanaka, who has yet to play a game for URFC, proved to be one of the best players for Japan in Paris. The 30-year-old featured in all three of her side's group games and scored what proved to be the winner in Japan's final group stage game, a 3-1 win against Nigeria, who had Onumonu amongst their ranks, to book passage into the quarter-finals. Tanaka's goal against Nigeria represented her first of the tournament, third of the calendar year, and first for her nation since a 2-0 friendly victory over New Zealand back in May.

Continuing her amazing form, Tanaka then featured again in Japan's quarter-final clash against the United States, playing the full 90 minutes plus 30 minutes of extra time in a pulsating 120-minute affair in Paris. However, despite proving to be one of her side's best performers throughout the competition, Japan would eventually bow out at the quarter-final stage after a 1-0 loss to the U.S.A. in extra time. Still, it represented a tournament to be proud of for Tanaka ahead of her start with the Utah Royals.

Striker Onumonu also featured as a substitute in all of the Super Falcons' group stage games playing a much bigger and impressive role than her alternate status had initially suggested, demonstrating her valuable contribution and versatility throughout the tournament. However, the final group stage game loss to Japan meant that the Falcons were eliminated from the tournament, thus ending Onumonu's Olympic journey in Paris.

Henry Captains Les Bleues to Quarter Finals; New Zealand bow out in Group Stage

Midfielder Amandine Henry, one of the most experienced and talented players on the URFC team, much like Onumonu and Tanaka, also proved to be one of her nation's most consistent and important players throughout the group stage. Henry came on as a substitute in France's opening two games against Canada and Colombia before earning a start and the captain armband in Les Bleues' final group stage game against New Zealand, captaining the team to a crucial 2-1 win which sealed the host nation's advancement to the quarter-finals atop group A.

Henry then appeared as an unused substitute in the host nation's quarter-final elimination at the hands of Brazil, succumbing to a late 1-0 defeat in Nantes to spell the end of Les Bleues' Olympic journey. However, particularly after captaining the team to knockout qualification in their final group stage match, the URFC midfielder provided yet another experienced, assured, and consistent showing throughout her country's Olympic campaign, and can be well proud of her contributions in Paris.

Midfielder Macey Fraser made her much-celebrated Olympic debut for New Zealand at this year's edition in Paris but was unfortunately forced to come off in the Football Ferns' opening game against Canada. Fraser, Henry, and Onumonu will all now return to Utah to rejoin Interim Head Coach Jimmy Conraets and the rest of the squad while Fraser also continues her recovery.

In preparation for the restart of its domestic league, Utah Royals FC will host Crystal Palace for a friendly match on August 16 at America First Field. Kickoff for the game is at 7:00 pm MT. The Royals then return to NWSL action on August 23 when fellow expansion side Bay FC travel to the Beehive State for the first time. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 7:30 pm MT.

