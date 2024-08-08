Ally Sentnor Called to Represent USA at FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

HERRIMAN, Utah - U.S. Under-20 Women's Youth National Team head coach Tracey Kevins has named Ally Sentnor to the 21 player roster who will represent the United States at the 2024 FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup in Colombia running from Aug. 31-Sept. 22.

As captain of the squad, Sentnor was one of the ten players on the roster who helped the USA qualify for this World Cup in the spring of 2023 at the Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship.

Midway through her rookie season, Sentnor has consistently been the bright spot for the return of royalty. The number 1 overall pick leads the Royals in goal contributions with nine (5 goals and 4 assists) across all competitions.

The USA will open the FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup on Sunday, Sept. 1 (4 p.m. ET) against reigning FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup champions Spain, will face Morocco on Wednesday, Sept. 4 (9 p.m. ET) and will finish the group stage vs. Paraguay on Saturday, Sept. 7 (7 p.m. ET). The U.S. will play its first two group games at Pascual Guerrero Stadium in Cali and its third at El Techo Stadium in the capital city of Bogotá.

URFC will miss Sentnor in its matches at Houston Dash (August 31) and at KC Current (September 7) during group stage play with the possibility of also missing the rookie vs San Diego Wave (September 14) and at Gotham FC (September 22) subject to group stage and knockout round results.

Utah Royals will host Crystal Palace for a week-long training camp at the newly constructed SharkNinja Performance Center in Herriman including a friendly to end camp before returning to NWSL play. The friendly will take place on Friday August 16, 2024 at America First Field, kickoff is set at 7:00 pm with tickets available online.

2024 FIFA U.S. U-20 Women's World Cup Roster by Position (College or Club; Hometown; U-20 Caps/Goals)

GOALKEEPERS (3): Caroline Birkel (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.; 0), Mackenzie Gress (Penn State; Lyndhurst, N.J.; 5), Teagan Wy (California; Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.; 8)

DEFENDERS (6): Jordyn Bugg (Seattle Reign; El Cajon, Calif.; 12/0), Elise Evans (Stanford; Redwood City, Calif.; 12/0), Heather Gilchrist (Florida State, Boulder, Colo.; 6/0), Savy King (Bay FC; West Hills, Calif.; 12/0), Leah Klenke (Notre Dame; Houston, Texas; 11/0), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; Studio City, Calif.; 7/1)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Courtwright (Texas Tech; Dallas, Texas; 8/0), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; Bethlehem, N.Y.; 5/0), Riley Jackson (North Carolina Courage; Roswell, Ga.; 8/1), Ally Lemos (Orlando Pride; Glendora, Calif.; 13/1), Yuna McCormack (Virginia; Mill Valley, Calif.; 0/0), Taylor Suarez (Florida State; Charlotte, N.C.; 8/1)

FORWARDS (6): Emeri Adames (Seattle Reign; Red Oak, Texas; 6/1), Maddie Dahlien (North Carolina; Edina, Minn.; 8/4), Jordynn Dudley (Florida State; Milton, Ga.; 9/3), Giana Riley (Florida State; Manteca, Calif.; 8/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; Hanson, Mass.; 16/9), Pietra Tordin (Princeton; Miami, Fla.; 7/2)

