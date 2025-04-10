Gotham FC Joins Forces with Destination Sport Travel

April 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC, the preeminent top-tier professional women's soccer club in the New York region, announced on Thursday an exclusive partnership with Destination Sport Travel, naming the company the official travel manager for the club.

The partnership is a key aspect to Gotham FC's progressive approach to ensuring the highest level of service for its athletes. In a league where teams often face lengthy cross-country travel, including multiple five- and six-hour flights, Destination Sport Travel works to ensure Gotham FC players a worry-free travel experience that enables them to focus entirely on their health and performance, providing bespoke services specifically tailored to a professional club's needs and 24-hour access to its travel experts.

The agreement represents Destination Sport Travel's first partnership with an NWSL team, marking a significant milestone in the organization's expansion into the North American market, and as such will include a suite of marketing rights to support further growth. Destination Sport Travel provides services to many of the world's leading soccer organizations, including English giants Manchester City, Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur, and is committed to elevating the standard of sports travel management for U.S. sports organizations.

Destination Sport Travel has already assisted Gotham FC with its preseason travel to Marbella, Spain, and IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and is actively working with the club on its away fixture movements while also facilitating day-to-day corporate travel for staff and executives.

"By partnering with Destination Sport Travel, we're ensuring that our travel needs are handled with precision and care," said Yael Averbuch West, the general manager and head of soccer operations for Gotham FC. "This allows the team to remain focused on preparing for the match ahead."

"We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Gotham FC," said Jeremy Parkins, President - North America for Destination Sport Group. "At Destination Sport Travel, we work with many of the biggest soccer clubs and federations on the global stage. This partnership highlights Destination Sport Travel's expansion in the U.S. and it exemplifies our commitment and dedication to redefining and elevating travel management for the U.S. sports industry."

Destination Sport Travel forms part of Destination Sport Group, a unique business that provides a comprehensive sports travel offering, including travel management for elite sports organizations, fan travel experiences, youth sports tours, branded travel and hospitality experiences and mass participation event travel. With a global presence across North America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, Destination Sport Group counts 100-plus partners and clients, including professional clubs, federations and major events.

