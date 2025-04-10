Match Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Kansas City Current

April 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (1-1-1, 4 points) returns home to host the Kansas City Current (3-0-0, 9 points) on Saturday, April 12, at Snapdragon Stadium. The match is set to kick off at 7 p.m. PT with tickets available for purchase here, and it will be broadcast live on ion.

San Diego and Kansas City are heading into the seventh overall matchup between the two sides, with the record standing at 1-4-1 in the Current's favor. In the last meeting, the Wave traveled to CPKC Stadium on October 19, 2024, and fell 4-1 in the match. Wave FC forward Delphine Cascarino scored the Club's lone goal of the match and her second of the season by hitting a powerful left-footed shot from nearly 30 yards. Kansas City secured their win with goals from Michele Cooper, Temwa Chawinga, and Debinha.

Last Time Out

San Diego is coming off a 2-1 loss to the Orlando Pride on Saturday, March 29, at Inter&Co Stadium. The Wave held Orlando scoreless in the first half, but in the 50th minute, a corner kick bounced around the box before falling to the feet of Haley McCutcheon, who opened the scoring for Orlando. 19-year-old Chiamaka Okwuchukwu would find the equalizer for San Diego in the 62nd minute, just two minutes into her NWSL debut, by heading in a lofted ball from Kenza Dali to level the match. Orlando was then rewarded with a penalty kick in the 76th minute that Marta missed in her first attempt, but after a VAR decision allowed a re-take, she converted it for the Club's game-winning goal.

Kansas City is coming off a 3-0 win over the Utah Royals on March 29. Temwa Chawinga opened the scoring in the 22nd minute when a cross from Michele Cooper in front of a wide-open net was tapped in to mark her eighth consecutive regular season appearance with a goal. Cooper would double the lead in the 37th minute with a similar play after a cross by Chawinga found her unmarked at the back post and led her to fire a first-time shot past Utah's goalkeeper. The Current secured their third and final goal in stoppage time of the first half when the ball was miscleared by the Royals defense to an ongoing Debinha, who slotted her shot first time to the near post.

Players to Watch

Forward Chiamaka Okwuchukwu made her NWSL debut in the Wave's last match against Orlando, scoring one minute and 48 seconds after subbing in. The Nigerian international secured the equalizer for San Diego by beating the Orlando defense to a header in the 62nd minute that found the back of the net. The goal marked the quickest NWSL debut goal since June 2021 (Ebony Salmon for Racing Louisville), and it made Chiamaka the second Wave FC player in 2025 to score in her debut (Gia Corley, first).

The Current is led by forward Temwa Chawinga, who earned the NWSL MVP award and the NWSL Golden Boot in 2024 after scoring the most regular-season goals in NWSL history in a single season. In Chawinga's first NWSL season, she also became the first player in NWSL history to hit the 20-goal mark and score against all 13 teams in a single season. The forward is off to a strong start in 2025, tied in the league for goals scored (3) with Washington Spirit's Ashley Hatch (3), and in the Current's last match, she tied her own record for scoring in eight consecutive regular-season matches.

How to Watch

Saturday's match between the Wave and the Current will be played at Snapdragon Stadium, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. PT and tickets available for purchase here. The game will also be broadcast live on ION.

