Chicago Stars FC Signs Forward, Catherine Barry, to Short-Term Contract

April 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced the signing of forward, Catherine Barry, to a short-term contract. The agreement keeps rookie Barry with the Stars through June 30, 2025.

Barry spent the preseason with Chicago and originally joined the Stars on a roster relief contract prior to the club's season opener against the Orlando Pride March 14. The Massachusetts native made her professional debut in the match, subbing on in the 79th minute for Ally Schlegel. Barry had immediate impact on the pitch, registering two blocked shots in less than 10 minutes that combined for 0.11 expected goals. Barry recorded her second professional appearance March 30 in Chicago's match against Racing Louisville FC, subbing on once more in the 79th minute.

Prior to signing with the Stars, Barry spent five years at the University of South Carolina, where the forward started in 98 of the 101 matches the forward played with the Gamecocks. While at South Carolina, Barry scored 51 goals and recorded 27 assists, and her collegiate accolades include All-SEC First Team (2022, 2023), SEC All-Tournament Team (2023), SEC All-Freshman Team (2020-21), among others.

As a freshman, Barry had one of the best offensive statistical seasons by a freshman in Gamecocks history. Barry scored a team-high six goals and added four assists for a team-high 16 points in a shortened season where she played in 15 matches and started in 16. Following her freshman campaign, Barry had three-straight seasons where she led the team in goals and points, as well as back-to-back seasons where she led the team in shots and shots on goal.

Barry and the Chicago Stars next hit the road for back-to-back away matches, first taking on Bay FC at PayPal Park April 13 at 6 p.m. CT, going on to face off with Utah Royals FC at America First Field April 18 at 8:30 p.m. CT. Barry and the Stars return to Chicago April 26, hosting San Diego Wave FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, for Kids' Night, kicking off at 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans interested in becoming Chicago Stars FC Season Ticket Members for the 2025 season or purchasing single-match tickets can visit chicagostars.com/tickets or call 312-241-2069.

