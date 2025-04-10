Denver NWSL Names Jen Millet Team President

April 10, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver News Release







Denver NWSL named accomplished sports and entertainment executive Jen Millet as the club's first President. Millet joins Denver NWSL from Bay FC where she served as Chief Operating Officer for the National Women Soccer League's (NWSL) 14th expansion franchise. A Denver, Colo. product, Millet will return to the Mile High City to lead all of Denver NWSL's business operations, including partnerships, ticket sales, marketing, and venue operations. With her appointment as President, Millet is the first employee in Denver NWSL history.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jen Millet to Denver NWSL as our club President," said Denver NWSL controlling owner Rob Cohen. "Jen stood out amongst an extensive list of qualified candidates. Jen's understanding of soccer, building world-class brands, ability to engage the community, and passion for creating a culture of excellence made her the ideal fit to run our club. Our ownership group is committed to providing Jen the resources she needs to grow and evolve Denver NWSL as the club takes shape."

Millet comes to Denver after impressively leading day-to-day business operations for Bay FC. In Bay FC's first season, Millet guided the organization to a top-three ranking in ticketing revenue, including 10,000 season ticket members and a number-one ranking in merchandise sales.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be named President of Denver NWSL. Returning to my hometown to lead this groundbreaking franchise is a dream come true," said Millet. "I am passionate about building a club that not only excels on the field but also fosters a strong connection with our diverse community. Together, we will create a culture of excellence and innovation, bringing the joy of women's soccer to Denver and inspiring the next generation of athletes. I can't wait to get started!"

Millet has an extensive background in sports, consumer products, and live events and brings a deep level of expertise to Denver NWSL. She previously served as Chief Marketing Officer for the National Basketball Association's Golden State Warriors, where she led all aspects of marketing for both the Warriors and Chase Center.

Prior to her time with the Warriors, she served as Vice President of Consumer Marketing for Pandora, where she successfully led a brand redesign and launched several new product lines. She also held marketing leadership roles at Rdio, StubHub, and Live Nation. Millet, who grew up in Denver, attended Cherry Creek High School and is a graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder.

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.