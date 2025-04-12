Gotham FC Signs Betos, Elgin as Injury Replacement Players

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Goalkeeper Michelle Betos and defender Emerson Elgin have signed short-term contracts as injury replacement players ahead of Sunday's match against North Carolina, Gotham FC announced Saturday in partnership with Dove.

Betos, currently Gotham FC's assistant goalkeepers coach, temporarily unretired from the NWSL to fill in Gotham's goalkeeping corps following Friday injuries to reserves Ryan Campbell (shoulder) and Shelby Hogan (thumb). The New York native announced her retirement from soccer in January after winning the 2023 championship with Gotham FC and serving as the club's captain.

Elgin, who won the 2024 NCAA national championship with the University of North Carolina, returns to Gotham FC after training with the club in the preseason. She also had a brief preseason trial with the Courage. The Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, native appeared in 75 games at UNC, tallying a goal and five assists for the national powerhouse.

Gotham FC and North Carolina kick off at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Sports Illustrated Stadium, with NWSL+ carrying the live broadcast.

