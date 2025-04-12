Gotham FC Returns Home to Face North Carolina Courage at Sports Illustrated Stadium

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - After a brief pause for international play, Gotham FC returns to NWSL action at Sports Illustrated Stadium when it hosts the North Carolina Courage. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET, with coverage on NWSL+ and Paramount+.

NWSL+ will carry the stream, accessible for free via several platforms. For more detail on how to find NWSL+, visit here.

Both clubs have identical 0-1-2 records entering Week 4 and are coming off scoreless draws, with the Courage earning a point against the Portland Thorns on the road and Gotham FC tying Houston, 0-0.

Last season, Gotham FC split the season series with North Carolina, suffering a 1-0 defeat on the road in March and earning a 1-0 win at home in May.

"We are very excited to be home again at Sports Illustrated Stadium," Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós said. "Last time, the fans were amazing. Obviously, the game was a bit unfortunate in certain ways. We hope that this time, those unfortunate things don't happen to us and then we can get that win, the thing the team really deserves."

North Carolina holds the edge in the all-time regular-season series with 12 wins. However, Gotham FC has had the upper hand in recent meetings, going unbeaten in six of its last seven matches against the Courage across all NWSL competitions, including the Challenge Cup and playoffs.

This will be Gotham's second home game of the year after falling 2-0 to Orlando in the 2025 home opener. The Courage remain unbeaten on the road this season, recording draws against Racing Louisville and the Portland Thorns.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has won three straight home matches against North Carolina across all competitions, keeping clean sheets in all three wins.

Gotham is one of four teams to win three straight home matches over the Courage and one of three to keep three straight home clean sheets against them.

Gotham FC has not lost consecutive home matches across all competitions since the start of the 2023 season (35 matches).

Gotham FC has faced a league-low 16 shots after three matches this season, 11 fewer than any other team (Houston, 27). This equals the fewest shots Gotham has faced in a span of three regular-season matches and is the fewest by any team in the first three matches of a season since North Carolina (14) in 2018.

