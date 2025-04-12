Racing's Attack Sputters in Shutout Loss to Washington Spirit

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC midfielder Ary Borges (right) moves in against the Washington Spirit

Racing Louisville FC suffered its first loss at Lynn Family Stadium this season as the Washington Spirit used second half goals from Leicy Santos and Ashley Hatch to capture a 2-0 victory Saturday.

Despite the cancellation of Thunder at Lynn Family Stadium, a season-high 7,886 fans showed up to support Racing Louisville, creating an lively atmosphere on a sunny late afternoon.

Santos, however, quieted the crowd by netting a spectacular free kick to open the scoring in the 56th minute before the early Golden Boot leader Hatch flicked in a 75th-minute header for her fourth goal of the young season.

Racing dropped to 1-2-1 on the season after a challenging week off the pitch. Most of the roster was displaced from its homes due to historic flooding, which also made the club's training facility inaccessible. Still, Louisville managed to attempt more shots and tally a higher expected goals total than Washington, especially while showing some life late in the game.

"Grateful for all the support out here today," said head coach Bev Yanez. "It was really loud. There were a lot of people ... Very happy with the crowd - very excited for the city to come out and support us.

"It was a difficult week with a lot of uncontrollables for us that we looked to try and do our best with. There was devastation to the city itself that has occurred this week, and (we) just tried to be as adaptable as possible in preparations for this game and did everything that we could. I think it's unfortunate."

The Spirit, seeking a spark up front in a scoreless game, made three changes to open the second half, including the introduction of international stars Trinity Rodman and Santos.

Soon after Santos subbed on, she converted brilliantly from a dead ball situation in the 56th minute following a foul near the edge of the box. The in-form Hatch struck less than 20 minutes later in the 75th minute to double Washington's lead, redirecting Esme Morgan's service into the back of the net.

With Racing needing a way back into the game, forward Uchenna Kanu entered the match in the 85th minute for her first Racing appearance since August of last year, completing her comeback from a knee injury.

"It's been a while," said Kanu. "Unfortunately, the result tonight was not what we wanted, but just personally getting back on the field and being able to play my first 2025 game - I feel great."

Kanu, 27, helped Racing acquire some momentum late on. Yanez's team tallied four shots in second half stoppage time, one of which came from the Nigerian striker.

"We just wanted to come out and play for the city," said forward Kayla Fischer. "We really appreciate seeing all the people that came out for us today ... We brought a lot of intensity, just a little too late. I think if we can bring that intensity (in a) 0-0 game instead of just waiting for the two goals, we'll be good."

Racing will look to rebound next Saturday when San Diego Wave FC visits Lynn Family Stadium for a 3 p.m. kickoff. Halftime will feature a massive Easter egg hunt in the BlueOval SK Fan Zone. Tickets and more information are available at racingloufc.com/sandiego.

Game Summary: Racing Louisville FC vs. Washington Spirit

Date: April 12, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 5 p.m.

Weather: 58 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 7,886

Scoring

Racing Louisville FC (0, 0, 0)

Washington Spirit (0, 2, 2)

Goals:

Washington Spirit:

56' Leicy Santos

75' Ashley Hatch (Esme Morgan)

Lineups

Racing Louisville FC: 1 - Katie Lund; 2 - Lauren Milliet, 3 - Arin Wright (c), 11 - Courtney Petersen, 6 - Ella Hase; 26 - Taylor Flint (85' 29 - Uchenna Kanu), 8 - Ary Borges; 20 - Katie O'Kane (61' 14 - Marisa DiGrande), 13 - Emma Sears, 42- Sarah Weber (66' 16 - Janine Sonis); 9 - Kayla Fischer

Subs not used: 24 - Jordyn Bloomer; 4 - Elli Pikkujämsä, 5 - Ellie Jean, 12 - Allie George, 15 - Ángela Barón, 19 - Jordan Baggett

Head Coach: Bev Yanez

Washington Spirit: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury (c); 8 - Makenna Morris, 9 - Tara McKeown, 24 - Esme Morgan, 15 - Gabrielle Carle (46' 21 - Gift Monday); 22 - Heather Stainbrook (46' 10 - Leicy Santos), 4 - Rebeca Bernal, 5 - Narumi Miura (80' 25 - Kysha Sylla); 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe (87' 39 - Chloe Ricketts), 16 - Courtney Brown (46' 2 - Trinity Rodman), 33 - Ashley Hatch

Subs not used: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 34 - Kiley Dulaney, 35 - Meg Boade

Head Coach: Jonatan Giráldez

Stats Summary: Racing Louisville FC / Washington Spirit

Shots: 13 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 6

Expected goals: 0.71 / 0.55

Possession: 38.1% / 61.9%

Fouls: 10 / 16

Offside: 3 / 1

Corners: 4 / 3

Discipline Summary

Washington Spirit:

62' Narumi Miura (yellow)

Match referee: Mathew Corrigan

