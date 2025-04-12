Orlando Pride Wins Fourth Consecutive Match to Start the Season with 1-0 Win Over Seattle Reign FC

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE - Orlando Pride (4-0-0, 12 points) defeated Seattle Reign FC (1-2-1, 4 points) on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field via a 1-0 scoreline. The Pride have now won their fourth straight match to start the regular season, becoming just the fourth team in NWSL history to do so.

The Pride's lone goal came from Barbra Banda in the first half, her third of the season and her 16th regular season goal of her career. The 16 goals tie former Pride striker Sydney Leroux for the third most regular season goals in Club history.

The backline held firm to hold onto its third clean sheet of the season. Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made a season-high five saves including a few game-winning ones down the stretch, while defenders Kylie Nadaner and Carson Pickett made several key blocks. The clean sheet is the first time in Club history the Pride have held Seattle scoreless at Lumen Field.

The second half saw the Pride use their depth on the bench as Head Coach Seb Hines made four substitutions to hold onto the lead. Defender Oihane made her NWSL debut coming on in the 61st minute while Carson Pickett made her season debut coming off the bench in the 71st minute. Oihane, a 2023 World Cup Winner with Spain, joined the Pride in February.

Scoring Summary:

41' Barbra Banda (Summer Yates) - ORL 1, SEA 0

The Pride struck first before the halftime whistle with Barbra Banda finding the back of the net. The ball went out to the right flank and found Summer Yates who made a move to beat her defender to the endline and send a ball right in front of the net. Banda was in the right place, at the right time and tapped it home for the early lead.

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Really pleased and really happy. The parity within the league, it is so difficult to come away with three points away from home, so I am super proud of the players and the way they showed their character today. I thought we did a really good job of dictating play and passing the ball in certain moments. The goal was phenomenal. I thought Summer Yates, unfortunately she got injured, but I thought she was outstanding today and set a tone. That is just one player, but I thought there were some really good performances tonight. Then, towards the end when a team is trying to get back in the game, we showed character. New players coming in, Oihane making her debut today and Carson [Pickett] coming back as well is important. Overall, really pleased with the togetherness and to come away with three points."

Match Notes:

Barbra Banda scored her third goal of the season, which leads the Club

Banda's goal also served as her 16th regular season goal for the Pride, which ties Sydney Leroux for third in Club history.

Summer Yates earned her first assist of the season on the Banda finish.

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made a season-high five saves and earned her third clean sheet of the season.

Coming on as a second half substitution, defender Oihane made her NWSL debut for the Pride.

The Pride are just the fourth team in NWSL history to start the regular season with four straight wins.

Head Coach Seb Hines made two changes to the Starting XI after his side's last match against the San Diego Wave with midfielders Summer Yates and Ally Lemos earning the start. Next Match: Orlando Pride will return home to Inter&Co Stadium to host the Washington Spirit on Saturday, April 19, in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Challenge Cup. That match is set to kick off at 5 p.m. ET on ION.

Teams 1 2 F

Seattle Reign FC 0 0 0

Orlando Pride 1 0 1 Scoring Summary:

ORL - Barbra Banda (Summer Yates) 41'

Misconduct Summary:

None

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride - GK Anna Moorhouse; D Cori Dyke (Oihane 61'), Emily Sams, Kylie Nadaner, Kerry Abello (Viviana Villacorta 71'); M Summer Yates (Angelina 43'), Haley McCutcheon, Ally Lemos; F Marta (c) (Prisca Chilufya 61'), Ally Watt (Carson Pickett 71'), Barbra Banda

Substitutes Not Used: GK McKinely Crone; D Zara Chavoshi, Bri Martinez; M Morgan Gautrat

Seattle Reign FC - GK Claudia Dickey; D Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry (Emeri Adames 79'), Lauren Barnes (c) (Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic 87'); M Sam Meza, Ainsley McCammon; F Jordyn Huitema (Lynn Biyendolo 46'), Maddie Dahlien, Nerilia Mondesir, Maddie Mercado

Substitutes Not Used: GK Cassie Miller; D Emily Mason, Shae Holmes; M Angharad James-Turner, Sally Menti, Olivia Van der Jagt

Details of the Game:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: April 12, 2025

Attendance: 7,721

Stats:

Possession:

SEA - 40%

ORL - 60%

Shots:

SEA - 13

ORL - 7

Shots on Goal:

SEA - 5

ORL - 4

Saves:

SEA - 3

ORL - 5

Fouls:

SEA - 8

ORL - 10

Corners:

SEA - 3

ORL - 4

Heineken Star of the Match: Anna Moorhouse

