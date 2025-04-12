Leicy Santos and Ashley Hatch Solidify Spirit's Second Road Win

April 12, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit picked up three points on the road against Racing Louisville FC for the club's second away win of the season. Midfielder Leicy Santos opened the scoring with a set piece goal in the 58th minute before Ashley Hatch added her fourth of the season with a header in the 75th minute.

Anchored by a four-back defensive formation, the Spirit held Louisville to just two shots in the first half while controlling 69% of possession. The Spirit, however, struggled to create dangerous opportunities with only four shots.

In her first start of the season, Courtney Brown spun around a defender and took a shot just wide of the net in the 16th minute while Hatch ripped a shot of her own from the top of the box in the 38th minute. Louisville countered immediately with a run to the other end of the field and forced Aubrey Kingsbury to come up with a diving save. The scoreless and choppy first half closed on a lofted shot from Hatch that flew over the crossbar.

At the half, the Spirit subbed on Trinity Rodman for Brown, Santos for Heather Stainbrook, and new signee Gift Monday made her NWSL debut replacing Gabby Carle. The substitutes quickly made their presence known as Santos played a ball that sent Rodman streaking up the left wing just five minutes into the half.

After a foul on Brittany Ratcliffe drew a foul outside the box, Santos delivered a beauty of free kick as the ball kissed the right post and slipped past Louisville's goalkeeper Katie Lund. While this goal was Santos' first of the regular season, she scored a similar free kick in the 2025 Challenge Cup.

Later in the half, Rodman drove forward, cutting through Louisville's back line and sliced a shot that forced Lund to make a block. Ratcliffe kept the play alive and found Esme Morgan who lofted it back into the box where Hatch gracefully headed it past the keeper. The goal marked Morgan's first assist of the season and Hatch's third consecutive header goal.

With 50 regular season goals for the Spirit, Hatch now trails only Christine Sinclair (66 - Portland Thorns) and Megan Rapinoe (51 - Seattle Reign) for most goals with a single club.

Racing refused to relent, taking a few last-minute attempts at goals, but Kingsbury remained strong and secured her 29th career shutout. Since the start of 2024, Washington has won nine away matches-tied with the Orlando Pride for most in the league-and is 18-0-1 when scoring first in the regular season.

Next up, the Spirit returns to Florida to take on the Orlando Pride on Saturday, April 19 at 5 p.m. EDT. The two teams last faced off in the 2025 Challenge Cup in March, when the Spirit won in a penalty shootout. Fans can catch the upcoming match on ION.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Racing Louisville FC

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium (Louisville, KY)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. EDT

Weather: Sunny, High 50s

Scoring Summary:

Goals 2 0 F

Washington 0 2 2

LOU 0 0 0

WAS - Leicy Santos - 58'

WAS - Ashley Hatch - 75'

Lineups:

WAS: 1 - Aubrey Kingsbury; 24 - Esme Morgan; 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 9- Tara McKeown; 22- Heather Stainbrook (10 - Leicy Santos,45'); 14 - Gabrielle Carle (21 - Gift Monday, 45'); 13 - Brittany Ratcliffe (39 - Chloe Ricketts, 87'); 16 - Courtney Brown (2 - Trinity Rodman, 45'); 5 - Narumi Miura (25 - Kysha Sylla, 79'); 8 - Makenna Morris; 33 - Ashley Hatch.

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sandy MacIver; 34 - Kiley Dulaney; 35 - Meg Boade.

LOU: 1 - Katie Lund; 6 - Ella Hase; 11 - Courtney Petersen; 3 - Arin Wright; 2 - Lauren Milliet; 8 - Ary Borges; 26 - Taylor Flint (29 - Uchenna Kanu, 85'); 20 - Katie O'Kane (4 - Marisa DiGrande, 61'); 42 - Sarah Weber (16 - Janine Sonis,66'); 9 - Kayla Fischer; 13 - Emma Sears.

Unused Substitutes: 4 - Elli Pikkujämsä; 5 - Ellie Jean; 12 - Allie George; 1; 15 - Ángela Barón; 19 - Jordan Baggett; 24 - Jordyn Bloomer.

Stats Summary: WAS / LOU

Shots: 11 / 13

Shots On Goal: 6 / 4

Saves: 4 / 4

Fouls: 16 / 10

Offsides: 1 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

N/A

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.