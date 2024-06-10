Eau Claire Collapses Late, Drop Final Game of the Homestand
June 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - On a beautiful night in the Chippewa Valley the Express dropped their final game of the homestand to the Waterloo Bucks, by a score of 10-6.
This game was dictated by the big fly, as the two teams combined for four home runs. Brennan Hudson (Georgia State) got it started in the top of the fourth with a solo shot to left center field, which was then countered by a three-run blast from Ragan Pinnow (Augustana). Just two batters later Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) hit a 401 foot rocket over the short porch. Waterloo would hit another solo blast in the top of the sixth by Marcus Heusohn (Illinois- Chicago), who would follow that at bat with another three-run big fly as part of a five-spot eighth inning which sealed the game for the Bucks.
Both managers deployed a plethora of pitchers, combining for 10 total arms touching the mound. It would be Chaney Trout (Eastern Illinois) who grabbed the win, throwing for two innings, allowing one hit and two strikeouts. Cole Selvig (Texas) took the loss for Eau Claire (0-1).
The Trains hit the road tomorrow, heading to Wassau to begin a home and away series. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Athletic Park.
https://scorebook.northwoodsleague.com/update/3994/statistics/stats/home/batting/game
