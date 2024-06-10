Rafters Top Loggers 8-5 to End Road Trip

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - In their first meeting since the shortened 2020 season, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters topped the La Crosse Loggers by a final score of 8-5 on Sunday afternoon at Wittier Field in Wisconsin Rapids.

As has been a trend this season, La Crosse jumped out first in this one scoring twice in the top of the 2nd inning thanks to four walks and a hit from Tyman Long (Southern Nevada). The Rafters answered right back though in the bottom of the second with two runs of their own off of Loggers starter Casey Burfield (Nevada) to tie the score at two apiece after two complete.

After that the Wisconsin Rapids offense took over and scored three more times in the bottom of the fourth to take a 5-2 lead, which would stand until the seventh.

La Crosse mounted a rally in their top of the seventh when, after back-to-back singles from Gable Mitchell (Iowa) and Ryan Kucherak (LSU), Zach Wadas (TCU) would drive one run in via a ground out and one batter later Luke Davis (Long Beach City College) would lift one to the outfield for a RBI sac fly to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Once again the Rafters answered back though in the bottom half when catcher Bryson Stripling launched a home run off of Justin Hackett (Iowa) who came on to relieve Burfield after his six innings of work. Wisconsin Rapids then tacked on two more in the eighth to make it 8-5, a score that would stand until the end.

With the loss the Loggers fell to 8-5 while Wisconsin Rapids improved to 6-6. The same two teams will meet again on Monday evening with the home-and-home series shifting to the friendly confines of Copeland Park in La Crosse where a 6:35 p.m. first pitch is scheduled.

