Royal Oak Leprechauns Honor Area Teachers on June 12, 2024

Royal Oak, MI - Teachers from across metro Detroit will be honored at #TheLuckyCorner - Memorial Park - home of the Royal Oak Leprechauns. The Wednesday, June 12th matchup with the Kenosha Kingfish will be all about appreciating teachers. All teachers showing their school ID badge will get in for free and there will be a special raffle for them as well for a "special prize."

Leprechaun General Manager, Mark Sackett, a retired fifth grade teacher himself, understands the need to show support and appreciation for area teachers.

"The unsung heroes of our world these days don't get a chance to be honored and relax and have fun. That's what our Teacher Appreciation Night is all about," Sackett explained. "We'll have a special giveaway for teachers to enter and we'll have plenty of 'teacher friendly' perks throughout the evening."

The Northwoods League tilt with the Kenosha Kingfish starts at 6:35 p.m. with the gates opening at 4:30 p.m. The Leprechauns have added a variety of food to the concessions this season and expanded.

"We have a concession tent near the stands and a concession hut behind the left field fence. We have hamburgers, hot dogs, cheeseburgers, brats, popcorn, nachos, hot pretzels, slushes (alcoholic and non) along with Tanias Stuffed Crust Cheese and Pepperoni pizza. And we'll soon be adding a new oven to the hut that will allow us to feed even more fans with chicken tenders and fries and other hot and delicious items," Sackett said. "We are constantly working to improve every aspect of the park and we have a higher-level of customer service to attain stepping up to the Northwoods League this year. We are all up for the challenge to help every fan have their best experience at #TheLuckyCorner."

A Home Plate Club, two select suites and plenty of "Treat Seats" that come with food and beverage are available. Sackett is also building a special Viking Motor Sports deck just beyond the third base dugout that will offer fans a relaxing and fun area for parties, office outings and more.

The Leprechauns also have a beer tent, Paddy's Pub, with a medley of beers from The Dog and Pony Show Brewing, Griffin Claw Brewing Company as well as import and domestic options. There's also a select number of mixed drinks to boot including the "Lucky Leprechaun." With promotions such as Thirsty Thursday and a Beer Batter every game that could lead to a discount during the inning if he strikes out, there's no better place to enjoy friends and baseball than the Memorial Park.

Sackett has also added a Merchandise Shack, yet to be named, to give fans more shopping time and find gifts for the whole family.

Click here, https://royal-oak-leprechauns.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets to get your individual game tickets.

