Decker-Petty Posts Sharp Debut, Smith Continues Superb Homestand in Loss to Willmar

June 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Ben Higdon of the St. Cloud Rox on the basepaths

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (6-8) evened their series against the Willmar Stingers (7-6) with a 5-1 loss on Monday, June 10. Despite the loss, the Rox still have a 3-1 homestand in progress heading into game three against the Stingers.

On the heels of a high-scoring Sunday series opener, Rox pitching performed well in Monday's game. Hunter Day (Missouri State University) took the ball first and gave St. Cloud four innings for the second consecutive week, walking none and striking out a man. Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana University) tailed him with an excellent debut appearance out of the bullpen. The right-hander also walked none while allowing only two hits and striking out four across four innings of work. Overall, St. Cloud pitching issued just two walks on the night.

At the plate, Sawyer Smith (St. Cloud State University) compiled another solid evening. The shortstop went 2-for-3 with a stolen base, scoring a run in the fourth inning on a groundout by Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas). Smith is now 8-for-18 with six stolen bases and eight runs scored on the Rox four-game homestand.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Aydan Decker-Petty!

The Rox will finish their homestand with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Tuesday against Willmar. The first 300 adults through the gates will receive a t-shirt, presented by Rambow. After a two-game trip to Willmar and Mankato, the Rox will return home on Sunday, June 16 to face the Mankato MoonDogs at 4:05 p.m. That game, presented by KwikTrip, will feature a Father's Day celebration and Coborn's Kids Day. Fans can purchase a special Father's Day ticket package that includes two game tickets and a Rox grilling apron. There will be a pre-game catch on the field with Dad from 3:05 to 3:30, and youth fans will have the opportunity to run the bases and get autographs on the field after the game.

The 2024 season is presented by Morrie's Auto Group.

