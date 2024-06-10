Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kenosha Kingfish with Dominant 8-1 Win

June 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - The Rockford Rivets secured a commanding victory against the Kenosha Kingfish on a thrilling game night, ending with a final score of 8-1. The Rivets showcased their skill and teamwork in an impressive display at their home stadium. The game began with #9 Jack Zebig earning a walk after a series of balls and fouls, advancing to first base. However, it was #8 Kyle Schupmann who ignited the excitement, hitting a spectacular home run to left field, bringing both Zebig and himself home and putting the Rivets on the scoreboard early. The Rivets' momentum continued with #6 Ryan Bakes advancing to first after being hit by a pitch. Although #13 Bobby Atkinson and #1 Nick DeMarco were put out, DeMarco managed to move Bakes to third with a single. Despite these outs, the Rivets remained persistent and focused.

The bottom innings saw more action, with the Kingfish struggling to keep up. #2 DJ Ghiorso capitalized on an error, reaching first and advancing to second. Although the Kingfish managed to get a few runners on base, the Rivets' defense held strong, preventing any scoring threats. The Rivets expanded their lead in the top innings with relentless at-bats. Notably, #2 Scott Newman delivered a crucial double to center field, scoring two runs and pushing the lead further. Following that, #9 Jack Zebig's single to right field allowed another run, showcasing his pivotal role in the Rivets' offense. In the final innings, the Rivets solidified their dominance. Ryan Bakes hit a home run to left field, adding to his stellar performance for the night. The Kingfish's efforts were thwarted by the Rivets' solid pitching and defensive plays, ultimately sealing the game with an 8-1 victory.

