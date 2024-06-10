Rockers Eye a Sweep of the Chinooks

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - Following a victory of the Chinooks in Mequon on Sunday, the Rockers return to Capital Credit Union Park today for a rematch with Lakeshore at 6:35 p.m. Yesterday's win was the most productive offensive outing of the summer for Green Bay, which set season bests with 12 runs and 15 hits.

In the contest, three different Rockers had three hits. The trio of Lukas Torres (Wagner), Lane Allen (Blinn), and Cooper Kelly (Oral Roberts) also each had multiple RBI - Torres leading the way with his four. The Wagner product hit a solo-home run on the first at bat of the game and applied the dagger with a two-RBI triple in the top of the ninth.

Now, Torres and the Rockers are back in Titletown with a chance to string together their first win-streak on the young season. Tasked with leading Green Bay to that second-straight win is today's starting pitcher, Jagger Edwards. The lefty out of Columbia is making his first start of the season tonight, though he did start six times for the Lions during the spring.

So far in Northwoods League play, Edwards is the only Rocker that has yet to give up a run. The Texas native has tossed four innings of relief work across a pair of games, and has five strikeouts during that action.

As for the Chinooks, they're intending to roll with Mitch Alba (Eastern Illinois) on the bump. The redshirt junior actually pitched seven innings for Rockers in 2021, and returns to Green Bay with over 40 frames under his belt in two years with Lakeshore.

In one start this summer at Royal Oak, Alba allowed five runs and six in just four innings. However, he did strike out eight batters in that stint with just one walk.

Monday also marks the first "Dog Days" of the season for the Rockers, which are presented by Salmon's Meats in Luxemburg every Monday home game. Not only can fans bring their dogs to the ballpark to enjoy the game, but hot dogs will be free for the first 90 minutes after gates open at 5:30 p.m. tonight.

Also during the pregame, live music will be provided by Dani Maus, so there's multiple reasons to get to Capital Credit Union Park early tonight.

