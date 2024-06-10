Mankato Sweeps Rochester to Make a Move at First Place in the Division

What an exciting game for MoonDog fans tonight!

In a back and forth wild game your MoonDogs came out on top 9-8 to complete the sweep of Rochester in the home series!

Regan Hall (University of Illinois) got the start on the mound throwing 3 innings allowing no runs and had 6 K's.

The scoring started for Mankato in the 2nd when they scored 4 quick runs off RBI's by Andres Castro (Bellarmine) and Cooper Neville (GCU).

After what seemed like a comfortable lead through the next 2 innings, eventually becoming a 5 run lead, Rochester stormed back.

Rochester would score 6 runs in the 5th and another in the 6th to take the lead.

Mankato's Nathan Hook (Eastern Florida State) would allow 4 of those 7 runs to score.

Then the 7th inning came around where Mankato made their offense known.

Mankato scored 3 runs in the 7th to take back the lead on an RBI single from Jake Duer (TCU) and a go ahead 2 RBI single by Casey Sorg (Bellarmine).

Things got a bit dicey in the 9th after a leadoff double by Rochester but ultimately Grant Garza (Tarleton State) got the save and the win for Mankato at home.

