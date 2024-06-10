Mankato Sweeps Rochester to Make a Move at First Place in the Division
June 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Mankato MoonDogs News Release
What an exciting game for MoonDog fans tonight!
In a back and forth wild game your MoonDogs came out on top 9-8 to complete the sweep of Rochester in the home series!
Regan Hall (University of Illinois) got the start on the mound throwing 3 innings allowing no runs and had 6 K's.
The scoring started for Mankato in the 2nd when they scored 4 quick runs off RBI's by Andres Castro (Bellarmine) and Cooper Neville (GCU).
After what seemed like a comfortable lead through the next 2 innings, eventually becoming a 5 run lead, Rochester stormed back.
Rochester would score 6 runs in the 5th and another in the 6th to take the lead.
Mankato's Nathan Hook (Eastern Florida State) would allow 4 of those 7 runs to score.
Then the 7th inning came around where Mankato made their offense known.
Mankato scored 3 runs in the 7th to take back the lead on an RBI single from Jake Duer (TCU) and a go ahead 2 RBI single by Casey Sorg (Bellarmine).
Things got a bit dicey in the 9th after a leadoff double by Rochester but ultimately Grant Garza (Tarleton State) got the save and the win for Mankato at home.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2024
- Royal Oak Leprechauns Honor Area Teachers on June 12, 2024 - Royal Oak Leprechauns
- Decker-Petty Posts Sharp Debut, Smith Continues Superb Homestand in Loss to Willmar - St. Cloud Rox
- Mankato Sweeps Rochester to Make a Move at First Place in the Division - Mankato MoonDogs
- Eau Claire Collapses Late, Drop Final Game of the Homestand - Eau Claire Express
- Loggers Fall to the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 5-3 - La Crosse Loggers
- Pit Spitters Drop Series Finale - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Kingfish Split Series against Rockford at Home - Kenosha Kingfish
- Rockford Rivets Triumph over Kenosha Kingfish with Dominant 8-1 Win - Rockford Rivets
- Woodchucks Remain Undefeated at Home - Wausau Woodchucks
- Huskies Ride Strong Start from Haugen, Power Swings to Earn Split with Thunder Bay - Duluth Huskies
- Rockers Eye a Sweep of the Chinooks - Green Bay Rockers
- Rafters Top Loggers 8-5 to End Road Trip - La Crosse Loggers
- Roller Coaster Ride Ends with Huskies on Top in Wild Game, Defeat Thunder Bay, 11-10 - Duluth Huskies
- Tough Sunday: Growlers Fall 11-2 to Fond du Lac - Kalamazoo Growlers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.