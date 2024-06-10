Tough Sunday: Growlers Fall 11-2 to Fond du Lac

June 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Kalamazoo Growlers News Release







Kalamazoo, Mich. - In its worst loss of the season, the Kalamazoo Growlers were dominated on all facets, dropping the season opener to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 11-2.

After a clean first inning by Growlers starter Eamon Horwedel, the case would not be the same for the rest of his outing. In the top of the second, with the wind blaring, Drew Prosek skied a ball into left field that fell in and out of the glove of Korbin Griffin and over the wall for a two-run shot.

Fondu Lac added on three more in the third on a trio of singles and a walk as the Dock Spiders would go up 5-0 early. In the very next frame, Tyler Stack who came into the at-bat 1-21 to start the season launched one 335 feet over the left field wall to add on another.

In Horwedel's worst statistical start in the past two seasons, the Michigan grad student ended after six innings, giving up nine hits, and six earned runs while only striking out two.

K-Zoo's offense was stifled from pitch number one of the game. With just three hits all night, K-Zoo scored one run in the fourth off a Mike Sprocket sac fly and another in the seventh on a wild pitch. Fond du Lac's starter Justin Roitman completed 4.2 innings, striking out three and giving up just one run on one hit.

The ninth inning would be the final nail in the coffin as Fond du Lac put on a pair of runners on two errors before an RBI double by Parker Knoll, a sac fly by Zach Taylor and a two-run shot by Drew Baragan scored four runs, and put the Spiders up nine.

The Dock Spiders and Growlers will once again see each other Monday, June 10 at 6:35 p.m. The Spiders will be making a drive back to Kalamazoo after making up Friday's rain-out with Battle Creek.

Northwoods League Stories from June 10, 2024

