Woodchucks Remain Undefeated at Home
June 10, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Wausau Woodchucks News Release
Wausau, WI - The Woodchucks improve to 6-0 at home on the season tonight against Madison, defeating them 4-3.
Tyler Smith (University of South Alabama) made his second start for the Chucks tonight. Smith went a full 6 innings-pitched, tallying a season-high 7 strikeouts while allowing just 3 hits and no earned runs, picking up his second win of the season.
In his NWL debut, Isaac Webb (Corpus Christi) scored an infield bunt single up the third base line. The resulting throw was an error that allowed Daniel Harden (McClennan Community College) to score the first run of the game.
The game remained a pitcher's duel until the bottom of the 5th, when the Woodchucks cracked the scoring open. On a bases loaded situation, Jake Berkland (Minnesota State) hit one into the gap for a single, scoring Isaac Webb. On the very next pitch, Drew Berkland (University of Minnesota) also hit for a bunt single, scoring Deiten Lachance (McClennan Community College), to bring the score to 3-0.
A few batters later, Jake Berkland attempted a steal of home. He was initially ruled out, but after a conference of the umpires, the play was ruled a catcher's balk, allowing Jake to score what would ultimately be the game-winning run to bring the score to 4-0.
Eric Valdez (Feather River College) would be brought in to close out the game. He would strike out one to earn the save.
The Woodchucks will play at home tomorrow night, June 11th, against the Eau Claire Express. First pitch is at 6:35 PM.
