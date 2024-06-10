Kingfish Split Series against Rockford at Home

KENOSHA, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish drop the final game of the two-game series against the Rockford Rivets 8-1.

Kyle Schupmann continued to torture Kingfish pitching as he launched a two-run homer to left to get the scoring started for the Rivets. He followed up with an RBI single in the second, making it 3-0 Rockford.

Rockford hitters worked long at-bats against Kenosha starter Tanner Johnson, as they would score three insurance runs (all with two outs) on Scott Newman's two-RBI double and Jack Zebig's RBI single.

Ryan Bakes further expanded the Rivets' lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning.

The Kingfish would take advantage of poor defense as Rockford catcher Ryan Bakes committed two throwing errors, eventually scoring Trey Swiderski in the fourth.

Rockford starter Dylan Petrey threw ninety-four pitches in his six solid innings of work by tossing four strikeouts with one unearned run allowed.

Jack Zebig added another on an RBI double in the eighth for the game's final run.

Brendan Roberts saved the Kingfish some arms by pitching over five innings out of the bullpen, allowing just two runs with four strikeouts.

The Fish suffered a bigger loss in the ninth inning as Vytas Valincius departed the game after being hit by a pitch in his face.

The Kingfish travel to Royal Oak, Michigan for the second time this season beginning tomorrow at 5:35 p.m. CT. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League Plus for updates.

