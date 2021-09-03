Dragons on TV Saturday and Sunday on Dayton's CW

DAYTON, OHIO-Dayton Dragons games on Saturday, September 4; and Sunday, September 5 will be televised live from Day Air Ballpark on Dayton's CW. On both dates, the Dragons will battle the Lansing Lugnuts, the High-A affiliates of the Oakland Athletics.

The broadcast will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. These games are part of a 25-game Dragons television package in 2021.

All Dragons television broadcasts are presented by AES Ohio. All games will be broadcast live and in high definition on the following outlets:

Over the air Channel 26.1

Spectrum Channels 13 and 1013

Direct TV and DISH Network Channel 26.

Dayton's CW reaches approximately 500,000 households and over 1.2 million potential viewers in a 10-county area.

Dragons 2021 Television Broadcast Schedule (remaining games)

Sept. 4 vs. Lansing, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 5 vs. Lansing, 2:00 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m.

Sept. 19 vs. Fort Wayne, 2:00 p.m.

