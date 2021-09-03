TinCaps Score Early for 6-1 Win

September 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, MI - A back-and-forth series continues at Dow Diamond Friday night when the Great Lakes Loons (57-49) fell to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (51-55), 6-1. Alec Gamboa struck out five batters in 3 1/3 innings of relief, while allowing three runs on three hits.

The Loons offense was held scoreless in 8 2/3 innings, scoring their lone run in the bottom of the ninth with two outs on a wild pitch from Fort Wayne's Chase Walter.

Logan Boyer (L, 0-4) allowed three runs on six hits in the Friday loss, recording 1 2/3 innings before being relieved by Gamboa. Great Lakes reliever Julian Smith threw three innings of scoreless ball for his longest appearance with the Loons on August 15, allowing just one hit and striking out three.

Despite Ramon Perez being the first option out of the Fort Wayne bullpen to relieve starter Noel Vela, Edwuin Bencomo (W, 6-4) had a more dominating effect, striking out four batters in his two scoreless innings, allowing one hit.

Great Lakes faced an early deficit, trailing 3-0 after the first two innings and 7-0 into the bottom of the fourth frame. Jorbit Vivas, the most recent Loons newcomer, continued a strong series with his third multi-hit night of the week. Since Joining the Loons roster in Lake County on August 25, Vivas is averaging .343 at the plate in nine games and has only struck out five times.

TinCaps third baseman Euribiel Angeles led all batters Friday night, finishing 3-for-5 with two runs driven in and scored twice. Aside from Vivas and Angeles, Chris Givin's 2-for-3 night was the only player with multiple hits.

As a unit, the Loons finished Friday's game 0-for-9 with runners at second and third, stranding ten runners on base.

The series continues to volley back and forth, as both teams have alternated wins since Great Lakes took Tuesday's series debut.

The series continues Saturday night at Dow Diamond with a 7:05 P.M. first pitch time, as Loons starter Jesus Vargas is set to take on Fort Wayne's fellow righty, Carlos Guarate.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.