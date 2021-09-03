Kernels Rally Falls Short
September 3, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa -- The Quad Cities evened its series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels after winning on Friday evening at Perfect Game Field, 9-5.
The Kernels struck first in the bottom of the third inning with a solo home run to left field from Daniel Ozoria. It was his first home run of the season and just the second one of his professional career.
The River Bandits responded with three runs in the top of the fourth. Nick Loftin and Nathan Eaton each had RBI doubles, giving the River Bandits a 3-1 lead. Then they added to their lead with a five-run fifth inning, the highlight being a three-run home run from Eaton. Quad Cities added one more in the sixth inning and led 9-2.
The Kernels entered the bottom of the ninth down 9-3 but put together a small rally. Michael Helman led off with a single, then Seth Gray hit a double to right field. Jeferson Morales scored Helman with an RBI single to make it 9-4. Two batters later, Edouard Julien scored Gray with his second single of the game, but the rally ended after that.
Despite the loss, the Kernels still remain a game ahead of Great Lakes and Lake County for the second playoff spot in the High-A Central League Championship series.
The Kernels and River Bandits continue their series tomorrow at 6:35 PM, with post-game fireworks (9/4), Twins replica jersey auction (9/5), Kids Eat FREE (9/5).
Fans can purchase tickets for all Cedar Rapids Kernels home games by visiting www.kernels.com, going to the Kernels Ticket Office, or calling (319) 896-7560. The Kernels Ticket Office is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays. On Sundays when the Kernels have a home game, the Kernels Ticket Office will open at 11:00 a.m.
