Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: September 7-12

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will host the Cedar Rapids Kernels in the final six games of the 2021 season starting on September 7 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium and they are planning on going all out to the end with lots of great promotions through September 12!

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7 at 6:35pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance with Y100; Farewell Summer Winter Hat Giveaway; PB & J Donations with Old National Bank and Feeding America: The temperatures are starting to fall and it never hurts to be prepared. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a Farewell Summer Hat giveaway from Titletown. Timber Rattlers Give Back, Feeding America, and Old National Bank are teaming up for a PB & J Drive. Bring in a donation on this night and receive a ticket voucher that can be used for any of the remaining home games on the schedule. It is also a Bang for Your Buck Night with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100. That means all fans may enjoy a Cher-Make hotdog for $1 and a 16-ounce Pepsi product for $1. Fans of legal drinking age may have a 12-ounce domestic beer for $2.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 at 12:05pm; Silver Foxes Deal presented by Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton; Bark in the Park presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, WVBO, and Fleet Farm: This is the final weekday afternoon game of the season and it is your last chance to enjoy a day of baseball in the middle of the week. Plus, fans 55 & older could choose the Silver Foxes Deal from Primrose Retirement Community of Appleton with a box seat ticket, a seat cushion, a beverage, and a brat or hotdog for just $17. It's also the last Bark in the Park game presented by Fox Valley Humane Association, Fleet Farm, and WVBO. Fans can bring their pups to the ballpark with a seat on the left field berm just waiting for them. Click this link for the details you need to know before bringing your canine to the game.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 at 6:35pm; Coolest Night in Baseball with Dean's Dip; Joey Wiemer Poster Giveaway courtesy of Chick-fil-A; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a poster of Timber Rattlers outfielder Joey Wiemer from Chick-fil-A. Dean's Dip is bringing you the Coolest Night in Baseball with a cooling towel giveaway and a Cool Fiery Brat - a Cher-Make brat with fried onions, Dean's French Onion Dip, and Jalapeños - available at the concession stands for $2. This is the last Fox River Brewing Company Craft Brews & Brats night with 105.7 WAPL. All fans to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make bratwurst for $2. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase 12-ounce craft brews that are available in the Brews on Third area and other concessions stands throughout the ballpark for only $2.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10 at 6:35pm; BRATOBERFEST presented by Cher-Make with Manny Piña Bobblehead; Specialty jerseys; Supper Club Fridays presented by Arty's Supper Club Cocktails with 101.1 WIXX Post-game Fireworks Show presented by FOX 11; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation: The Brats are back in town! Celebrate Bratoberfest with the Rattlers and Cher-Make! Use promo code "brat" when ordering tickets and receive a game ticket, two beer tickets, and a Bratman-themed beer stein! The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Manny Piña Brats bobblehead. Players and coaches will wear some amazing Brats jerseys for this game, too! Plus, The Jerry Schneider Band will be preforming in front of the stadium before the game to get you in the proper Bratoberfest mood! The final FOX 11 postgame fireworks display is happening after all the Brats. Plus, children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks. Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX during the game.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 at 1:05pm; Local Heroes Day presented by Kwik Trip and BluePearl Pet Hospital; ThedaStar 35th Anniversary Celebration; North Shore Bank Family Day with 101.1 WIXX; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The Timber Rattlers will be celebrating local heroes and ThedaStar's 35th Anniversary. Local emergency service personnel receive a $1 ticket when they show ID at the window. The players and coaches will wear special patriotic jerseys that are available in an online auction at Live Source and there will be a special delivery from ThedaStar. Kids aged twelve and under run the bases after the game courtesy of Meijer.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 at 12:05pm; Fan Appreciation Day with All Fan Mystery Giveaway and Bonus Bang for Your Buck Day; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Wisconsin Ghostbusters Day; Catch on the Field presented by Chick-fil-A: Please make a note that this game time has been moved to an hour earlier so it's a 12:05 first pitch. So, Pregame Catch on the Field takes place from 11:00am to 11:30am courtesy of Chick-fil-A. Also, remember that the original Ghostbusters Night was rained out and we are bringing them back for the final home game of the season. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their 2021 Brewers-themed jerseys for this game on Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. This is the last time they will wear these jerseys and the jerseys are up for bid at this link on Live Source. The final home game of the season is Fan Appreciation Day with an All-Fan Mystery Giveaway and a bonus Bang for Your Day with NEW Manufacturing Alliance and Y100. Enjoy $1 Cher-Make hotdogs, $1 16-ounce Pepsi Products, $2 12-ounce domestic beers, and say "Good-Bye" to the 2021 Timber Rattlers.

Contact the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket office by calling (920) 733-4152, stopping at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium, or online through the team's website. The ticket office is open from 9:00am to 5:00pm Monday through Friday.

