Error-Prone Dragons One-Hit Lugnuts, 3-2

DAYTON, Ohio - Despite committing five errors in the first five innings, the Dayton Dragons (56-50) edged the Lansing Lugnuts (49-57), 3-2, on Friday night at Day Air Ballpark.

The Lugnuts collected five walks and one hit in the game - an infield single by Jonny Butler in the fifth inning, with Butler eventually scoring the Nuts' second run on a throwing error by Dayton third baseman Juan Martínez.

Dayton's error problems started early: Drew Swift, leading off the game, reached on a fielding error by second baseman Victor Ruíz, then stole second base, took third on a throwing error by catcher Eric Yang, and came home on a throwing error by center fielder Michael Siani to give the Lugnuts a quick 1-0 lead.

Jacob Hurtubise's RBI single off Reid Birlingmair tied the score at 1-1 in the third inning. An inning later, Yang broke the tie with a two-run double for a 3-1 Dayton lead.

The Lugnuts threatened in the eighth inning, with Lazaro Armenteros and Swift drawing back-to-back walks from Ricky Karcher. A wild pitch gave the Lugnuts runners at second and third, but a Cobie Vance fielder's choice erased Armenteros, an Austin Beck strikeout supplied the second out, and - after a walk to William Simoneit loaded the bases - Brett Harris grounded out to third base to retire the side.

Lansing starting pitcher Birlingmair struck out four batters in five innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks. He was followed to the mound by Brock Whittlesey, who whiffed two in two scoreless innings, and Garrett Acton, who struck out the side in the eighth in his first appearance since August 22.

Top pitching prospect Jeff Criswell (0.00 ERA) gets the ball for the Lugnuts at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, the fifth game of the six-game series, taking on Dragons right-hander Carson Spiers (4.14 ERA).

The series with Dayton will conclude Sunday, followed by a six-game series at Fort Wayne. Lansing returns home to end the season from September 14-19 against West Michigan. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

