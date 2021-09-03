Dayton Dragons Game Notes for Friday

Friday, Sept. 3, 2021 l Game # 106

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Lansing Lugnuts (49-56) at Dayton Dragons (55-50)

RH Reid Birlingmair (3-8, 4.60) vs. RH Bryce Bonnin (0-1, 13.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Oakland Athletics) in the fourth game of a six-game series. 2021 Season Series: Dayton 12, Lansing 9. (At Dayton: Dragons 5, Lugnuts 4). Current Series: Dragons 2, Lugnuts 1.

Last Game: Thursday: Dayton 3, Lansing 2. Matt McLain had three hits and drove in all three Dragons runs. Jacob Hurtubise had two hits for Dayton. The first three Dayton pitchers, Christian Roa, Sam Hellinger, and JC Keys, combined to shutout Lansing over the first eight innings. Reliever Pedro Garcia allowed a two-run home run in the ninth and permitted the tying run to reach second with one out, but retired the next two batters to earn the save.

Current Series with Lansing: The Dragons are 2-1. They are batting .326 as a team with 11 runs scored while posting an ERA of 3.13 and committing four errors. They have stolen eight bases.

The Dragons roster includes eight players ranked among the top-20 prospects in the Reds organization. In the recently-updated MLB.com rankings, Matt McLain is the #4 prospect in the Reds system; Mat Nelson is #10, Michael Siani is #12, Lyon Richardson is #14, Christian Roa is #15, Bryce Bonnin is #16, Ivan Johnson is #17, and Allan Cerda is #18. In the mid-season update of Reds top-10 prospects by Baseball America, McLain is #4, Nelson is #11, Bonnin is #13, Roa is #14, and Johnson is #15. Siani was listed by Baseball America as the "Best Athlete" and "Best Defensive Outfielder" in the Reds organization entering the season.

High-A Central League Playoffs: Major League Baseball has announced that leagues at three classifications, including the High-A Central League, will conduct playoffs in September. The top two teams in each league, regardless of division, will meet in a best-of-five series.

Playoff Race: The Dragons are three games behind Cedar Rapids in the race for the #2 seed in the 2021 post-season with 15 games to play.

Division Race: The Dragons are two games behind Great Lakes and Lake County in the East Division.

Player Notes

Allan Cerda has gone 9 for 26 (.346) with 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 5 RBI in seven games with the Dragons since being promoted from Daytona.

Alex McGarry is batting .381 (8 for 21) with a home run and two doubles over his last six games.

Matt McLain and Quin Cotton are both 6 for 10 (.600) in the current series with Lansing.

Andy Fisher over his last eight relief appearances: 13 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 6 BB, 17 SO, 0.69 ERA, 1-0, 1 Sv.

Stevie Branche since joining the Dragons: 8 G, 13.1 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 8 BB, 20 SO, 1.35 ERA, 1-0.

Team Notes

After stealing just 12 bases in four sets (25 games), the Dragons have stolen 23 bases in their last nine games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sat., Sept. 4 (7:09 p.m.): Lansing RH Jeff Criswell (0-0, 0.00) at Dayton RH Carson Spiers (5-3, 4.14) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

Sun., Sept. 5 (2:09 p.m.): Lansing TBA at Dayton LH Evan Kravetz (0-0, 7.24) TV: Dayton's CW (26)

