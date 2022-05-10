Downs Goes Deep Again in Loss against Rochester

WORCESTER, M.A. - A five run second inning powered the Rochester Red Wings (19-12) to a series-opening victory over the Worcester Red Sox (15-16) on Tuesday night, an 8-2 final at Polar Park. The loss drops the WooSox below .500 for the first time this season.

Jarren Duran led the bottom of the first inning off with an opposite field single, and after a strikeout, Jeter Downs came to the plate. The 23-year-old worked a 2-2 count, then lined a high fastball over the left field wall to put Worcester on top 2-0. The ball came off the bat a 109 miles-per-hour, and when it landed, Downs had his seventh home run of the season.

But half an inning later, Rochester responded in a big way against WooSox starter Connor Seabold. The right-hander put two on with two outs for Tres Barrera, who managed to fist a two-strike pitch in to shallow center for an RBI single. That opened the offensive floodgates, as the Red Wings got an RBI double by Andrew Stevenson, a two-run two-bagger from Luis Garcia and a Jake Noll run-scoring single, all in succession.

An inning later, they made it a 6-2 lead on a double steal that allowed Josh Palacios to scamper home. Seabold's day ended after three innings, allowing five earned runs on six hits with three walks and three strikeouts.

The WooSox bullpen was strong following Seabold, as Silvino Bracho, Philips Valdez and Michael Feliz combined for the following line: 5 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 5 K.

Durbin Feltman allowed the final two runs of the day, a pair of back-to-back solo shots in the ninth from Garcia and Noll.

The WooSox continue the two-week homestand on Wednesday afternoon at 12:15 p.m. against the Rochester Red Wings. On the mound, Josh Winckowski (1-0, 3.06), who delivered five innings of one-run ball last week in Toledo, faces the number two prospect in the Nationals organization, Cade Cavalli. Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage is live at 11:55 a.m. on 100.1 FM The Pike, 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

