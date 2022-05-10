Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Syracuse Mets (10-19) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (10-19)

Game 30 | Home Game 13 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Tuesday, May 10, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Thomas Szapucki (0-2, 4.50) vs LHP JP Sears (0-0, 1.17)

SZAPUCKI: Gave up 3 ER in 4.0 IP, allowing 6 H, 3 BB with 4 K in loss vs Lehigh Valley at home on 5/3 (6-3 L)

SEARS: Pitched three innings of relief, allowing two hits and striking out four in a shutout performance @ Rochester 5/5 (2-0 L)

LAST TIME OUT

ROCHESTER, NY (May 8, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 2-1 decision to the Rochester Red Wings in Sunday's series finale at Frontier Field. Rochester took five out of six in the series and sent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre out with a third straight loss.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre opened the scoring in the top of the third, Miguel Andujar doubled and advanced to third on a wild pitch. With runners on the corners and two outs, Greg Bird hit a ground rule double to bring home Andujar for the 1-0 edge.

Rochester tied the game in the bottom of the third inning when Tres Barrera doubled, moved to third on a sac bunt and scored on an Andrew Stevenson sac fly. The Red Wings took the lead off RailRiders starter Hayden Wesneski in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Barerra reached on a catcher's interference call. With two down, Luis Garcia singled in Barerra to push Rochester ahead 2-1.

Four Red Wings relievers held the RailRiders scoreless the rest of the way, limiting SWB to just four baserunners from the fourth inning on.

Wesneski (0-4) took the loss after allowing both runs, only one of which was earned, one four hits with six strikeouts and one walk over five innings. Ben Braymer (2-1) notched the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief in back of starter Jefry Rodriguez. Carl Edwards, Jr. earned his third save of the season with a perfect ninth.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders will welcome in their Subway Series Triple-A foes the Syracuse Mets for a six-game series. Its the first trip for the Mets to PNC Field this season. When the two teams met to begin the 2022 season, the RailRiders won the first four games of the season at NBT Bank Stadium before dropping the finale of an eventual five-game series due to inclement weather. This is the first of two trips for Syracuse to this ballpark, and second of four eventual series between the two.

CLOSING SALE - JP Sears will take the ball tonight after pitching the final three innings on Thursday in Rochester. It was his third relief outing of the season with each of the first two coming for the Yankees. It marked his first Minor League relief effort since June 6, 2021, while pitching for Somerset against the Reading Fightins'. Sears struck out four Thursday, including getting the side on strikes in his first inning of the night. This will be his first start for the RailRiders since April 29 against Lehigh Valley. Including his time in the Majors, Sears has walked just one batter in 9.2 IP this year.

TOMMY BOY - Thomas Szapucki will make his fifth start of the season, second of which against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Szapucki pitched on Opening Day against the RailRiders, surrendering two earned runs in three innings with four strikeouts. He gave up a solo home run to Oswald Peraza for the RailRiders' first run of the year. This will be his sixth appearance against the RailRiders in his career, but just his second at PNC Field (other was May 7, 2021: 3.2 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 5 K, ND).

STOP AND GO - Greg Bird and David Freitas saw their lengthy on-base streaks snapped in the doubleheader on Saturday. Bird's 10-game streak, dating back to April 23, was halted with an 0-3 performance in game one. Freitas saw his nine-game run stopped with an 0-3 day as well. Estevan Florial, however, extended his streak to 10-in-a-row with a game one double. Florial has reached safely in each game he has played in since April 24. In that span, he has had a three-game hitting streak, a current five game hitting streak and an OBP of .500.

SWEET FEET - Estevan Florial stole three bases Friday night, including the front half of a double steal with Oswald Peraza that gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre their first run of the series. Florial took the team lead with eight stolen bases. No RailRiders stole more than three bases last season, with Andrew Velazquez accomplishing the feat twice.

BLANKED SPACE - Last week on Tuesday and Thursday in Rochester, the RailRiders were shut out in back-to-back games for the first time since May of 2018. The Pawtucket Red Sox blanked SWB on May 5 and 6 at McCoy Stadium, winning both games by identical 2-0 tallies. The club was also held scoreless in two straight games of a doubleheader at Lehigh Valley one week earlier, falling 4-0 and 3-0 on April 29, 2018, at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown. Thursday's loss was the fourth time that Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has been shut out this season.

QUICK HITS - When SWB scores four or fewer runs, they have a 2-15 record... The RailRiders have had at least one postponed game in each of their first five series this season... The only series win Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has this season was against Syracuse... Entering the series, the RailRiders are the lowest they've been in the standings all season (tied for ninth with Syracuse)... Tonight is the first of ten scheduled 6:05 PM home games. Two of them occur because of impending School Day Games ( May 24)... The RailRiders have the fewest strikeouts (hitting) in the International League (232)... The RailRiders and Mets have the lowest batting averages and on base percentages in the International League (SWB - .221/.316, SYR - .219/.313)... The Mets have allowed the fourth most home runs in the International League (41)...

ON DECK - The RailRiders will host the Syracuse Mets this week. Wednesday is our first STEM School Day Game of the season at 11:05 AM, presented by Penn State Scranton, Hazelton, and Wilkes-Barre campuses.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (20-8) blanked the Texas Rangers 1-0 yesterday. Nestor Cortes took a no-hitter into the eighth inning, eventually going 7.1 IP with 1 H, 4 BB and 11 K. Anthony Rizzo drove in the only run of the game with a double. Luis Severino faces Yusei Kukuchi tonight at 7:05 PM... The Somerset Patriots (17-9) and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats split Sunday afternoon's double header as the Fisher Cats won game one 6-3 and the Patriots took game two 3-2. Ken Waldichuk highlighted game two, pitching five no-hit innings and striking out 12 batters for the win. He began the game with six consecutive strikeouts. Jhony Brito takes the ball tonight against Altoona at 6:00 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (14-12) split a doubleheader on Sunday with the Jersey Shore BlueClaws at ShoreTown Ballpark. The Renegades won the opener 2-0, while the BlueClaws took the nightcap 4-0. Blane Abeyta starts tonight against Aberdeen at 7:05 PM. The Office actor Leslie David Baker (Stanley) will be at the game tonight... The Tampa Tarpons (13-13) fell short to the Bradenton Marauders on Sunday 6-5. After rallying for three runs in the ninth, the Marauders walked off on an error in the bottom of the inning. They're on the road to face the Dunedin Blue Jays at 6:30 PM for the first of a six-game series...

