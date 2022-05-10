Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - May 10 at Worcester

May 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (18-12) at Worcester Red Sox (15-15)

Tuesday - 6:45 p.m. ET - Polar Park - Worcester, MA

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-2, 5.56) vs. Connor Seabold (3-0, 1.63)

HOT WINGS: The Red Wings beat Scranton in the series finale, 2-1, for their third consecutive win and their ninth in the last 12 games...the Wings improved to 18-12, the best record Rochester has had through the first 30 games of a season since 2007...After Jefry Rodriguez got through 2.2 innings of work allowing just one run on three walks and two hits, the Wings' bullpen came in and nailed down the remaining 6.1 innings not allowing a run...the top of the lineup was responsible for pushing the two runs across for the Wings' offense as Andrew Stevenson and Luis Garcia drove in the game-tying and go-ahead runs in the third and fifth inning, respectively...the Red Wings will travel to Worcester for their first matchup of the season against the Red Sox' top affiliate, sending RHP Jackson Tetreault (0-2, 5.56) to the mound.

HOME SWEET HOME: Of the 18 wins the Red Wings have this season, 12 have come at home (Second in IL, first in IL East)...the 12 wins at home in their first 30 games is the most in Frontier Field history...their 100 runs in front of their home fans also ranks first out of any International League team.

SWIPER NO SWIPING: The Red Wings, as a team, have the fourth most stolen bases (34) among International League teams...this comes as the Wings have also been caught the fewest amount of times, failing just three times...through the same number of games, the 2021 team had just eight stolen bases and were caught three times...Outfielder Andrew Stevenson leads the team with 11 swipes and is just one away from the International League lead, trailing just Buffalo's Samad Taylor with 12.

HOTLINE BLING: The Red Wings bullpen continues to be a force when the phone rings, compiling 28 innings of work through the series against Scranton...the 'pen allowed just one earned run in the series on nine hits and six walks...the Rochester bullpen now ranks third in Triple-A for earned run average, posting a 3.02 ERA through the first five series, despite posting 18 more innings than the club in first , and 33 more innings than the club in second...the 'pen also ranks third in wins amongst Triple-A teams with a 13-3 record.

3-HEADED MONSTER: The Wings continue to be one of the most dangerous teams in the International League at the plate, ranking second in team batting average with the clubhouse posting a .269 average...Nick Banks ranks third in the International League with a .355 batting average (27-for-76), with Luis Garcia ranking fourth (.352, 37-for-105), and Joey Meneses ranking 12th with a .321 batting average (36-for-112)...Rochester and Jacksonville are the only two clubs to have three hitters rank in the top-15 for batting average across the International League.

NOT ONE, NOT TWO...: Right-hander Carl Edwards Jr. earned three saves in the previous series against Scranton/WB...this is the first time a Wings' pitcher has earned a trifecta of saves in a single series since Anthony Slama in 2010 (at Columbus, 6/8-11)...Edwards Jr. has also retired the last 15 batters he's faced (26 of last 28) en route to a 0.63 ERA through his first 13 appearances.

NOT EASY ON THE HEART: Rochester improved their one-run-game record against Scranton, elevating it to 6-2 on the season...although they are ranked second in the league in terms of W/L, the Wings rank sixth in the International League East for run differential standing at a +7 run differential compared to Nashville who leads the International League West at +58.

APRIL SHOWERS BRING MAY FLOWERS: After finishing the month of April with a 5.53 earned run average, which ranked 17th out of 20 teams in the International League, Wings' pitchers have found their stride, posting an IL-leading 2.14 ERA through the first seven games of May...the staff also leads the league in batting average against (.191)...the strong pitching has helped the Red Wings get off to a 6-1 start in the second month of the season.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.