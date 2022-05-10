Pitchers Duel Swings RailRiders' Way

MOOSIC, PA -The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders blanked the Syracuse Mets 2-0 in the series opener on Tuesday evening. Matt Pita hit the go-ahead solo home run for SWB in the eighth inning.

JP Sears made his third start of the season for the RailRiders and pitched 3.2 shutout innings with eight strikeouts (a season high). Sears has 17 strikeouts and 0 walks in 11.1 frames this year. Syracuse countered with Thomas Szapucki, who also didn't allow a run over his four innings of work. He, like Sears, set a season high with nine strikeouts.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre threatened in the first inning with the bases loaded and one out but could not score. It was their only true scoring chance until the eighth. Locked in a scoreless tie, Pita put the RailRiders on the board. The 24-year-old outfielder hit his fourth home run of the season to put SWB ahead 1-0. The RailRiders added an insurance run after Phillip Evans drove Miguel Andújar home on a two-out double. Andújar and Evans went a combined 4-for-6 for the game.

José Mujica, Reggie McClain and Shelby Miller combined to throw 5.1 scoreless frames out of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's bullpen to close out a 2-0 series-opening victory for the RailRiders. It was the RailRiders third shutout win of the season, two of which have come against Syracuse.

Shelby Miller (1-2) earned his first RailRiders win. Yennsy Díaz (0-2) suffered the loss for Syracuse. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre improves to 11-19 on the season. The two teams continue their six-game series Wednesday morning at 11:05 AM with the first STEM School Day Game of the season. Tickets are available at swbrailriders.com

